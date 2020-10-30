Otto's Oasis named October Entrepreneurs of the Month

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC have named Jeff and Lori Otto of Otto’s Oasis in Charles City as the October 2020 Entrepreneurs of the Month.

Jeff and Lori Otto are entrepreneurs who know the importance of resilience and building a strong team. Otto’s Oasis is a destination shopping experience with four pillars: garden center, retail and gift shop, floral and landscaping.

Jeff and Lori founded Otto’s Oasis in 2007 when they purchased the business from the previous owner. Jeff had previously worked at the business before striking out on his own, living and working in Illinois for several years. When the opportunity arose to purchase the business, Jeff and Lori returned to Charles City.

Jeff and Lori have also assembled a team of experts to call upon.

“As a business owner, you don’t have to do it alone. It was hard to let go of some of that work at first, but we’re stronger for it,” Lori Otto said.

In 2012, after several years of steady growth in Charles City, Jeff and Lori opened a second retail and floral location in downtown Mason City. After six years of operation, they made the difficult decision to pull back, close the Mason City store, and re-envision their business’s goals.