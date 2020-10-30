Otto's Oasis named October Entrepreneurs of the Month

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC have named Jeff and Lori Otto of Otto’s Oasis in Charles City as the October 2020 Entrepreneurs of the Month.
Jeff and Lori Otto are entrepreneurs who know the importance of resilience and building a strong team. Otto’s Oasis is a destination shopping experience with four pillars: garden center, retail and gift shop, floral and landscaping.
Jeff and Lori founded Otto’s Oasis in 2007 when they purchased the business from the previous owner. Jeff had previously worked at the business before striking out on his own, living and working in Illinois for several years. When the opportunity arose to purchase the business, Jeff and Lori returned to Charles City.
Jeff and Lori have also assembled a team of experts to call upon.
“As a business owner, you don’t have to do it alone. It was hard to let go of some of that work at first, but we’re stronger for it,” Lori Otto said.
In 2012, after several years of steady growth in Charles City, Jeff and Lori opened a second retail and floral location in downtown Mason City. After six years of operation, they made the difficult decision to pull back, close the Mason City store, and re-envision their business’s goals.
“The excitement of starting a new location kept us going for a while, but it was a wise decision to get out and re-examine what we wanted and what we were doing,” Lori said.
On the advice of their bank, First Security of Charles City, Jeff and Lori connected with Brook Boehmler, regional director of the North Iowa Area SBDC, to evaluate their next move. Jeff and Lori worked with Boehmler to see the whole picture of the business’s strengths, pain points and next steps.
Jeff and Lori have re-focused to capitalize on their strengths. Jeff’s reputation as a landscaper continues to generate high demand for their services. Lori had noticed that landscaping and garden center customers often didn’t know as much about their retail and gift shop, so she started amplifying their digital marketing through social media. Social media buzz generated immediate results, and led to a number of partnerships with local influencers and small business owners. The Otto’s Oasis greenhouse began hosting events like a Valentine’s Day dinner and a local boutique’s runway show. Jeff and Lori have also continued to invest in their employees, many of whom they’ve been working with for years. Their floral designers are encouraged to keep learning and growing, taking classes and giving classes on floral arranging.
Their signature events are still on for this fall – the Home for the Holidays Open House on Nov. 7-8 and the Poinsettia Open House on Nov. 27, 28, and 29. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Otto’s Oasis, as it has everyone. When the gift shop had to close due to statewide public health mandates, Lori was inspired to start working on an online store and utilize today’s technology in order to be ready for the next challenge.
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.
