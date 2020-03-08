Original Saw soon to wrap up 2-year expansion project

Original Saw Company of Britt, Iowa, has just a little bit left to go in their two-year company expansion process.

The company’s construction began in 2017. The building construction has been finished for a while; however, the office expansion is just getting finished. According to Allen Eden, company president, the company expanded to be able to offer more to the market.

Eden said they added “about 50% to the square footage of the building,” which amounts to about 6,200 square feet. Amongst the expansion came a new motor winding area, CNC router and air compressor.

A panel shop was also made in the expansion. This is where the panels made for their machines are now made.

Gary Zeitler, production manager, said the expansion has allowed for “a lot more storage parts and storage for pre-building machines so they have a few in stock so customers don’t have to wait as long.”

The office expansion included new bathrooms and offices with heating and cooling.

Overall, the expansion opened up six job opportunities and Eden reported a larger flow in sales, mainly from existing customers.