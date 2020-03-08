Original Saw soon to wrap up 2-year expansion project

Original Saw Company of Britt, Iowa, has just a little bit left to go in their two-year company expansion process.
The company’s construction began in 2017. The building construction has been finished for a while; however, the office expansion is just getting finished. According to Allen Eden, company president, the company expanded to be able to offer more to the market.
Eden said they added “about 50% to the square footage of the building,” which amounts to about 6,200 square feet. Amongst the expansion came a new motor winding area, CNC router and air compressor.
A panel shop was also made in the expansion. This is where the panels made for their machines are now made.
Gary Zeitler, production manager, said the expansion has allowed for “a lot more storage parts and storage for pre-building machines so they have a few in stock so customers don’t have to wait as long.”
The office expansion included new bathrooms and offices with heating and cooling.
Overall, the expansion opened up six job opportunities and Eden reported a larger flow in sales, mainly from existing customers.
“Everything we did was needed,” Eden said. “We wouldn’t have been able to handle the last three years without it.”
Original Saw Company manufactures industrial wood and metal cutting equipment. They sell fixtures to businesses like Lowes and Home Depot to be able to use for helping customers and all of their equipment is made in the United States by the company employees.
They pride themselves in being trustworthy and honest, as well as having strong customer service skills.
You have free articles remaining.
The company formed in 1990, making this year its 30th anniversary. Despite having just one building, they have risen to the top of the American-made radial arm saws industry as the leader. Their partner company, Jones Machinery, serves and sells to five other states: Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa.
Original Saw Company started under the presidency of Robert Eden when he bought Lancaster Machinery. He started with just five employees with a total of 11 radial arm saw models. When his son, Allen, graduated with a marketing degree, he joined his father to help him run the business up until Allen took over in 2002.
Since Allen became president, the company has continued to grow. The company has since created 13 new radial arm saw models and other products like measuring systems, miter saw stands and beam saws.
Today, Original Saw Company’s signature lines include radial arm saws, cut off saws, beam saws, and accessories.
The radial arm saw line features three series capable of cutting wood or metal.
Allen worked to create his own saw, the new Cross Cut Saw line, which he made to cross cut wood, wood composites and plastics. You can only see the blade when the saw handle is moved, allowing users to more safely operate the machine.
The company’s largest saws are the beam saws and are good for cutting aluminum, metal, steel, and wood.
Original Saw Company also offers a variety of accessories, such as roller extension tables, miter saw stands and dust shrouds.
Zietler said his favorite part of his job is the people.
“The people here are very responsible and self-motivated," he said. “We do quality work with quality machines and good tech support in case they have a problem. We also have good customer service.”
“We are a good Iowa-based company that manufactures equipment all across America,” said Eden.