One year later: MercyOne's behavioral health center adding value to North Iowa

The new two-story facility is able to house about 34 behavioral health patients, which is at least 10 more than the previous location.

Since June, 994 patients have been discharged from the behavioral health center’s inpatient units, Brantner said, adding the average inpatient stay is about 5 1/2 days.

The first floor features an intake room, a 12-bed adult unit and the entrance of the building is the Jan Again Resource Center for Hope and Safety.

The resource center, which was funded by a $900,000 donation from the Jan Again Foundation, provides free access to information on community resources, like how to get help for those struggling with mental illness and general information on the disease.

The Jan Again Foundation was established in 1999 in honor of Jan Smeby, who had depression and took her own life in 1998.

Walley Smeby, the husband of the late Jan Smeby for which the center is named, remains involved in the center, said Joellen Steil, manager of behavioral health resources.

She said the resource center had nearly 400 visitors within its first six months.

“It’s really worthwhile for the community,” Steil said.