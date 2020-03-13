One year later: MercyOne's behavioral health center adding value to North Iowa

Less than a year after opening the $10.6 million behavioral health center, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is already seeing the benefits.
The behavioral health center, located next to the emergency department, opened in June.
“I think it means a lot to the patients to know that that’s the value that MercyOne has put on caring for mental health patients,” said Rose Brantner, a director of behavioral health care at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. “We’re saying, ‘This is just like any other medical issue, and you deserve a nice place to be.’”
MercyOne announced the 27,200-square-foot expansion in August 2017 during a press conference, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in October with hospital staff, board of trustees and state legislators.
Due to a lack of resources, MercyOne had to turn away 3,000 behavioral health patients in 2016, and they were referred to facilities in Waterloo, Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City that were also strapped for space.
That number has decreased significantly since the new center opened, Brantner said.
“We’ve been able to accommodate just about everyone that’s come through the (emergency department) except in instances where the patient’s younger than our age limit or certain times of year when our adolescent unit is full,” she said.
The new two-story facility is able to house about 34 behavioral health patients, which is at least 10 more than the previous location.
Since June, 994 patients have been discharged from the behavioral health center’s inpatient units, Brantner said, adding the average inpatient stay is about 5 1/2 days.
The first floor features an intake room, a 12-bed adult unit and the entrance of the building is the Jan Again Resource Center for Hope and Safety.
The resource center, which was funded by a $900,000 donation from the Jan Again Foundation, provides free access to information on community resources, like how to get help for those struggling with mental illness and general information on the disease.
The Jan Again Foundation was established in 1999 in honor of Jan Smeby, who had depression and took her own life in 1998.
Walley Smeby, the husband of the late Jan Smeby for which the center is named, remains involved in the center, said Joellen Steil, manager of behavioral health resources.
She said the resource center had nearly 400 visitors within its first six months.
“It’s really worthwhile for the community,” Steil said.
The second floor of the behavioral health center houses five double-bed rooms, a group therapy room and a classroom that also serves as a dining room in the adolescent unit, as well as 12 private rooms, a group therapy room, a dining room and a large socialization space in the second adult unit.
The aesthetics in the new behavioral health center — marked by soft pastel colors — are intentionally more calming and less institutional than the previous space to assist patients in their healing.
“Patients more than once have said they don’t even feel like they’re on a psychiatric unit, and that’s exactly what we wanted,” Brantner said. “It’s not a psych unit, this is a place to get treatment and care.”
The units also feature sensory rooms, open-concept nurses’ stations and large partially frosted windows — all of which patients have appreciated during their stay, said Tim Mason, clinical nurse manager.
The private rooms for adults and multiple community spaces have also been enjoyed.
“It’s so much more therapeutic with the openness,” he said.
The units were also designed to improve safety for patients and staff.
One of the safety features of the behavioral health center is the units are designed with on-stage and off-stage spaces. An off-space location is one in which dietary or housekeeping staff would enter the floor without accessing the unit.
As part of the project, the previous administration building was remodeled for outpatient services, where psychologists, counselors and other professionals are located.
Brantner and Mason said it’s their hope that the activities, programming and treatment patients receive at the behavioral health center set them up for success outside the facility.
“We’re really trying to make sure people aren’t coming back right away so we know that we’ve been successful,” she said.
The activities, programs and treatment are facilitated by more than 70 providers and staff in inpatient, outpatient and resource service.
“We’ve gotten what we wanted out of the space,” Brantner said. “Patients have been happy, which was our No. 1 concern, and staff have been happy.”
