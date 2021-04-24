One Vision hires new chief operating officer

Jennifer Bauer has rejoined One Vision as chief operating officer as of April 5. With over 20 years of experience working with people of all ages who experience a range of disabilities, she will oversee OV’s Disability Services for the entire service area that includes Clear Lake, Mason City, Fort Dodge, Osage, Garner, Lake Mills, Webster City, Ventura, and Nora Springs.

“I am so excited to rejoin One Vision and to be back in Northern Iowa, which is home. I have worked with OV in many different capacities over the last 25 years. I am looking forward to this next venture as the COO,” Bauer said. “Connecting with the people we serve, their families and communities, and our employees to see our vision for the future become reality, while ensuring we provide excellent services that lead to greater purpose and independence for people supported is my focus every day.”

Bauer has served as executive director at the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Mosaic in Northern Iowa, and as COO at Candeo.

A graduate of Wartburg College, Bauer has a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology. She served for two years as area coordinator for One Vision, formerly known as Opportunity Village in the early 2000s.

One Vision, a nonprofit organization, provides services to more than 550 individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.onevision.org.

