OmniTel Communication awards grants for the 4th quarter 2019
The board of directors of OmniTel Communications have awarded grants to the following organizations:

Celebrate Recovery Floyd County, Nora Springs Historical Society, Greene Jaycees, Carpenter Community Center, Riceville Family Care and Therapy, Floyd County Fair Society, Mitchell County Fair, Stacyville Community Nursing Home, Cedar River Complex, Mitchell County Ducks Unlimited, Iowa Shrine Bowl – Player Sponsor, MSTM PTO and Central Springs Park and Rec.

The next grants will be awarded in July. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz

OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in your community. Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at any time during the year. Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.

