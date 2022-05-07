NSB hires Executive Assistant

NSB Bank announced the addition of Julie Fistler as an Executive Assistant.

Julie brings 17 years of experience working in different areas of the bank from the front line to loan processing to loan administration.

She has worked with Ag and Commercial lending previously, a statement said

Julie has two sons, Brennan and Parker. In her time away from work she enjoys going hiking and is an avid hockey fan.

