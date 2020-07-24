‘Nothing to lose': Mason City man opening gyro place in Clear Lake

Business at Gyro Hut in Mason City has been good to Jesus Juarez and his family.
But when he saw an opportunity to open a similar restaurant on his own in Clear Lake, he decided to go for it.
“I’m young,” said Juarez, 21, of Mason City. “I don’t have nothing to lose.”
Gyro Hut, which is located in the same building as a laundromat and liquor store, at 18 N. Monroe Ave. opened in 2016, and since then, it’s been managed by Juarez, his brother and his father.
Juarez, a 2017 Mason City High School graduate, started managing the business in 2019 while he was attending North Iowa Area Community College.
“I’ve put in all my energy at the Gyro Hut, so why not put it in a place that is on my own?” he said. “I’m building it literally from the start.”
Juarez and his brother, Raul Juarez, 24, are planning to open Gyro Place at 300 Main St. in Clear Lake in early August.
The location was previously occupied by Backyard Deli & Catering, owned by Scott McCormick.
McCormick announced in November that the decades-old family business in downtown Clear Lake was for lease, and earlier this month, he announced the opening of Gyro Place on the Backyard Deli & Catering’s Facebook page.
“It’s a sad but also a very exciting day,” he said. “Myself & family want to thank Clear Lake and surrounding communities for the support that YOU have (given) our family for the last 40 years!! Many memories on that special corner!!! … The new tenants are nervous, but VERY EXCITED to get up & running.”
Juarez said he was considering a move to Southbridge Mall in Mason City when his food distributor notified him of the leasing opportunity in Clear Lake.
He signed the lease in June, and he’s been preparing the space cosmetically and operationally for his business to open before summer’s end.
Juarez wanted to open Gyro Place on Aug. 1, but he said there are a lot of things that have to be done before that can happen, so he’s hoping for an early August start date.
He was drawn to the Clear Lake location because of the people and the vibe as well as its proximity — and visibility — to City Beach, City Park and the lake, Juarez said.
“I really enjoy being here,” he said. “It brings you happiness to be here.”
Juarez believes Gyro Place’s food will fit well in Clear Lake.
Gyro Place’s menu, which will be comparable to Gyro Hut, will feature popular items, like street tacos and gyros, as well as burgers, sandwiches and appetizers.
Favorites in Mason City, he said, include gyro fries, which are fries piled high with gyro meat, cucumber sauce, nacho cheese and jalapenos, and the street tacos.
Gyro Place will also have a Philly-style gyro with bell peppers, onion and Swiss cheese; a smokehouse gyro with grilled onion and barbecue sauce; a jumbo gyro with a nine-inch pita filled with cucumber sauce, tomato and onion; and a loaded fries gyro with fries, tomato and cucumber sauce.
“It’s really good food,” Juarez said, noting it’s authentic.
He said he doesn’t initially plan to offer the fried chicken, like he does in Mason City, but will consider adding it to the menu later.
And what happens to the Mason City location when Gyro Place opens next month? Juarez isn’t sure.
He said his family is considering managing both locations, but nothing has been determined yet.
“I have pretty good business over there,” he said. ”It’s not that I don’t like it. I just want to do something for my own. I want to go for it.”
Juarez said he wants Gyro Place to succeed in Clear Lake for his wife, Layla, and their 4-month-old daughter, as well as the community.
The business will employ about six of his family members.
When Gyro Place opens in Clear Lake, its hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.
