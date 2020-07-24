‘Nothing to lose': Mason City man opening gyro place in Clear Lake

“It’s a sad but also a very exciting day,” he said. “Myself & family want to thank Clear Lake and surrounding communities for the support that YOU have (given) our family for the last 40 years!! Many memories on that special corner!!! … The new tenants are nervous, but VERY EXCITED to get up & running.”

Juarez said he was considering a move to Southbridge Mall in Mason City when his food distributor notified him of the leasing opportunity in Clear Lake.

He signed the lease in June, and he’s been preparing the space cosmetically and operationally for his business to open before summer’s end.

Juarez wanted to open Gyro Place on Aug. 1, but he said there are a lot of things that have to be done before that can happen, so he’s hoping for an early August start date.

He was drawn to the Clear Lake location because of the people and the vibe as well as its proximity — and visibility — to City Beach, City Park and the lake, Juarez said.

“I really enjoy being here,” he said. “It brings you happiness to be here.”

Juarez believes Gyro Place’s food will fit well in Clear Lake.