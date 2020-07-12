Northwestern Steakhouse, Mason City mainstay, marks 100 years

This month should've seen a major celebration for a Mason City institution hitting a milestone.
In July, Northwestern Steakhouse would've been having a blowout bash to mark 100 years as a restaurant. One hundred years of cooking up fillets and sirloins in a blend of Greek seasonings and serving that with a baked potato or maybe buttery spaghetti. A full century of feeding not just Mason City but the surrounding region as well.
But as with so much else, COVID-19 put the kibosh on those plans. Not only that, the pandemic altered how the restaurant did business. For two full months, Northwestern Steakhouse was closed entirely. No carryout orders or deliveries like others. Just closed. When it finally did open back up in late May, the restaurant only did carryouts. No limited seating or socially distanced dining.
"It’s been difficult to not open for dine-in," co-owner Ann Papouchis said. But, according to her, business has steadily returned to the North End's most venerable establishment. And she thinks that Northwestern Steakhouse has accrued such goodwill over the the past 10 decades that that will see them through.
Considering how much Northwestern Steakhouse has seen in its 100 years, there's every reason to believe that's true.
When Anthony "Tony" Papouchis started what was then called "Pete's Place" in 1920 with friend and business partner Pete Maduras, the Greek immigrant spoke only limited amounts of English in what's been described as a powerful voice.
He'd only really been in America for about five years when the restaurant got going in a neighborhood referred to as "Northwestern Row." Several of the recipes he had were accrued from his three years with the Greek Army. Pete would oversee the front of house business while the kitchen became Tony's domain.
According to the restaurant's website: At that time, the steakhouse sold T-bone steaks to workers for a quarter and served liquor out of the basement because that pesky 18th Amendment that had recently been ratified. Because of the decidedly working class setting (Northwestern Steakhouse was nestled between cement plants) the clientele then was largely a migrant base.
"There were all kinds of countries. They were Greek but there were people from Germany, all over Europe, Mexico," Ann said. "How that must’ve been so interesting to see all of the diversity."
Even then the customer base must've been strong because it was enough for Pete's Place to weather not just Prohibition but also the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl and World War II. All of that before it even moved to its present location at 304 16th St. NW in Mason City in 1954.
Sometime after they settled in there, Pete and Tony planted a garden in back of the restaurant which they would raid in the summertime to serve fresh veggies on the menu. That image is one of the first that Ann goes to when she considers what 100 years really means. She thinks about two longtime old friends and business partners dutifully tending to a harvest of tomatoes and the small joy that must've brought.
By 1965, it was just Tony working that garden as Pete sold to him that year. Only then did the restaurant officially become the Northwestern Steakhouse. As soon as they could, Tony's kids -- he had seven with Florda (Acudo) Papouchis -- would help out at the restaurant, including Bill who became manager before his dad died and took over as co-owner with Ann once Tony died in 1991.
"I really enjoyed working with Bill’s dad Tony who was like a father to me," Ann said. He taught me how to cook even though he spoke very broken English ... they’re not difficult recipes, they’re just labor-intensive."
It's a big part of why customers like the steakhouse so much. Both the menu and the recipes aren't fussy. Just a few items with a few ingredients.
"I’ve never had a bad meal (there)," 61-year-old Northwestern Steakhouse superfan Pete Espinosa said. It's one of the main things he likes about the place: the consistency. Not just with the food itself, which he's had hundreds of times over the years, but the setup.
"Despite how the world has changed it’s the same building at the same place with the same menu," Espinosa said. The restaurant is a time capsule for him and his family. A touchstone for so many memories over the years.
It means enough to the Espinosa family that they've had Christmastime dinners there for years now. Espinosa said that this past Christmas there were five generations of the family eating there.
"Every year my entire family gathers there and we take up that entire backroom that they’ve got. We still keep that tradition." In fact, Espinosa's mom, Maria, marked her 97th birthday this week by ordering Northwestern Steakhouse takeout and feasting with her son.
Even when Pete Espinosa had to wait in line outside in the cold because Northwestern Steakhouse is first-come, first-serve, he didn't mind because he knew what awaited him.
That practice of queuing up is actually a hallowed tradition for some patrons. Area resident Sheila Enderson said on Facebook that "Sitting outside on the big rock, waiting for your table!" is her fondest memory of Northwestern Steakhouse.
For Sarah Wulfekuhler Low, her most treasured steakhouse memory is drawing giraffes on napkins when she was a kid. Whether it's in the customer service or the side items on the menu or the ownership, Northwestern Steakhouse is about family style.
And the Papouchis intend to keep things family style for the foreseeable future.
When asked whether or not her and Bill had plans to stop any time soon, Ann said "No way, man."
It's a similar attitude when asked about moving, too. The location and its history mean too much to them. Family member Cindy Papouchis said that she thinks they'll stay there as long as possible.
"It’s a good spot. He doesn’t want to grow because then you have to have more people to work. Sometimes smaller is better," she said.
Smaller has brought them 100 years of operation, endless awards and esteemed guests such as Paul Simon, Lance Armstrong and John Kerry. Smaller has meant that they can maintain meaningful relationships with customers and employees alike. So much so that Cindy said she knows the orders for certain people before they even sit down.
"People come from all over the country," Ann said. "One family once stopped in from Texas going to St. Louis, going how many hours I don’t know out of the way. That makes me really proud to uphold a tradition in so many for so long."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Cecil Hotel and Teater 1889.jpg
Scan0030_edited.jpg
Anderson Hotel Mason City 1890.jpg
Bamber Auto 1915.jpg
Chase Mfg 1900 Mason City.jpg
Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg
Colby Auto Company MC IA Trophies picture of office.jpg
Crosbys drug 1900 soda fountain2.jpg
Harry's Sweet Shop MC 1920.jpg
Hotel Oaks Clear Lake.jpg
Lehigh Cement Company Payroll Office 1915.ajpg.jpg
Lumberman and wagon2 1890.jpg
Mason City Bus Co 1919.jpg
Mason City Hide and fur co 1900.jpg
1895 C&NW RR Tank Depot from the South at 12th NW.jpg
1900 Higley Milk delivery boy Mason City.jpg
1908 Letts Spencer and Smith Wholesale Groc Office.jpg
1900 Damon-Igor Fine China Shop MC IA.jpg
1900 Decker and Unrath Packing Plant with buthered animals and employees .jpg
1910 Crosby Drug store MC Iowa.jpg
1910 Warren Crosby Drug store MC Iowa2.jpg
Mason_City_1102.jpg
Mason_City_1106.jpg
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.