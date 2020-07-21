Northwestern Steakhouse being awarded a key to the city

Though Northwestern Steakhouse's centennial hasn't gone as planned this year, it's being honored just the same.
The newest commendation comes from Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel who is presenting a key to the city to restaurant staff at 2 p.m. on Friday.
In a press release announcing the event, Schickel is quoted as saying that Northwestern Steakhouse is receiving the honor for "representing the 'Indomitable Spirit of Mason City' during the pandemic, and for the past 100 years."
Co-owner Ann Papouchis said that the particular award is a first for the restaurant and has her a wee bit nervous but mainly excited.
"It’s nice that the mayor thought to do that for us," she said.
Northwestern Steakhouse was supposed to have a party in July to mark 100 years as a restaurant, but COVID-19 quashed those plans and forced the restaurant to change its operations to carryout only.
The restaurant started in 1920 as "Pete's Place" and was run by Anthony "Tony" Papouchis and his business partner Pete Maduras. Then it was located in "Northwestern Row" but eventually relocated in 1954 to the now familiar location at 304 16th St. NW in Mason City.
In 1965, Maduras sold his stake in steaks to Papouchis and the restaurant then became the Northwestern Steakhouse.
In 1991, Papouchis died and his son Bill and Bill's wife Ann took over as co-owners.
