CEDAR RAPIDS – Jeannie Kingery, of the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless in Mason City, has won the Kay Anderson Friend of Iowa Award from the Iowa Finance Authority.

The Iowa Finance Authority recently recognized outstanding affordable housing initiatives and leaders with HousingIowa Awards at the 2019 HousingIowa Conference in Cedar Rapids.

The HousingIowa Awards recognize outstanding programs, projects and professionals for leadership and innovation in advancing affordable housing development in Iowa.

Jeannie Kingery

Jeannie Kingery, center, at the Iowa Finance Authority's HousingIowa Awards.

The Kay Anderson Friend of Iowa Award was founded in 2008 and named after community development advocate Kay Anderson, of LeMars. A long-time member of the Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors, Kay is remembered for her commitment to the success of programs that enhance the quality of life for Iowans. 

Other award categories include: Innovation, Multifamily, Single-Family, Special Needs Development and Legislative Friend of Housing.

An independent panel of judges selected the rest of the 2019 HousingIowa Award winners:

Single-Family Development -- Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity and Greater Cedar Rapids Housing & Building Association, project: Home Builders Blitz, Cedar Rapids.

Multifamily Development -- Hatch Development Group; project: Hotel Maytag, Newton.

Innovation Award -- Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity; project: Birdland Pocket Neighborhood, Des Moines.

Special Needs Development -- Shelter House; Cross Park Place, Iowa City.

Legislative Friend of Iowa -- Sen. Liz Mathis, Cedar Rapids.

More information about the HousingIowa Awards is available at HousingIowaConference.com.

