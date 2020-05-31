North Iowans turning to home improvement as a COVID-19 project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some North Iowans stuck in their homes over the past few months due to the coronavirus have used the extra time on their hands to improve the inside of those homes.

Some area home improvement businesses are reaping the rewards of this newfound passion for do-it-yourself projects.

“We are busier than we have been in a long time,” said Darle Hoshaw, manager of Woodford Lumber & Home in Clear Lake. “They (customers) are doing things in their homes, definitely.”

Although Woodford has sold a lot of different products this spring, “paint has been huge,” he said.

The store began offering curbside pickup for paint and other items due to COVID-19, according to Hoshaw.

Floor to Ceiling at Mason City’s Willowbrook Mall also has been doing a lot of business this spring.

“We actually had quite a few (customers) during the whole start of the COVID (pandemic),” said Jennifer Gunderson, co-owner of the store along with her brother, Mike Forthman.

Homeowners have been working on everything from flooring to complete kitchen or bathroom remodels, according to Gunderson.