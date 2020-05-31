North Iowans turning to home improvement as a COVID-19 project

Some North Iowans stuck in their homes over the past few months due to the coronavirus have used the extra time on their hands to improve the inside of those homes.
Some area home improvement businesses are reaping the rewards of this newfound passion for do-it-yourself projects.
“We are busier than we have been in a long time,” said Darle Hoshaw, manager of Woodford Lumber & Home in Clear Lake. “They (customers) are doing things in their homes, definitely.”
Although Woodford has sold a lot of different products this spring, “paint has been huge,” he said.
The store began offering curbside pickup for paint and other items due to COVID-19, according to Hoshaw.
Floor to Ceiling at Mason City’s Willowbrook Mall also has been doing a lot of business this spring.
“We actually had quite a few (customers) during the whole start of the COVID (pandemic),” said Jennifer Gunderson, co-owner of the store along with her brother, Mike Forthman.
Homeowners have been working on everything from flooring to complete kitchen or bathroom remodels, according to Gunderson.
Instead of coming to the store, a lot of those customers called in or e-mailed their questions, “and we would do our best to help them virtually to make everyone comfortable and keep everyone healthy,” she said.
Floor to Ceiling offers in-home consultations where the staff brings samples to customers’ homes for them to look at, but the store also offers virtual appointments via Skype, Zoom, or whatever platform the customer is most comfortable with, according to Gunderson.
The store has installers for all its products, including flooring, blinds and countertops. However, customers have the option of doing the work themselves.
For those who are going the DIY route, Gunderson has the following advice: “Each product has its own way that it needs to be done, so definitely read that product’s instructions.”
