North Iowans join NIACC Foundation Board of Directors

The North Iowa Area Community College Foundation is proud to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors:
Sherry Becker of Mason City is the executive director of 43 North Iowa (formerly NIVC Services & North Iowa Transition Center). Becker serves on the Mercy One Board of Directors, Iowa Community Providers Association Board of Directors, Iowa Workforce Regional Board, and as the chair of the Lutheran Services in Iowa Board.
Dennis Busta of Forest City is the president and CEO of MBT Bank. Busta serves on several boards including the Forest City Education Foundation Board, Forest City Economic Development Board, Hancock County Economic Development Board, and City of Forest City Housing Commission.
Jean Torgeson of Manly is a registered nurse, certified plastic and reconstructive nurse, certified registered first nurse assistant, and certified legal nurse consultant. This is Torgeson’s second stint on the Foundation Board of Directors. She is a scholarship donor, member of the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees, and vice-chairperson of the Bethel United Methodist Church Memorial Committee. She was formerly involved with the American Nurses Association.
The Foundation Board of Directors also recognized Gene Christianson for his nine years of service on the Board. Christianson’s term ended in December 2019.
Officers for 2020 were elected at the foundation board meeting held in December 2019. Larry Pump will serve as president with Pat Sackville serving as vice president. Noele Beaver will serve as secretary/treasurer.
Other members of the NIACC Foundation Board of Directors are Nancy Barnes, Jean Brumm, Leon Christianson, Lindsey Falk, John Heilskov, Kim Pang, Kirk Paulson, Bill Paulus, Shanan Redinger, Lewis Schaal, Chuck Schafer, Rod Schlader, Emily Schmitt, Laurie Shultz, David Steffens, and David Zrostlik.
