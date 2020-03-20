North Iowa sports bars adapting to life without sports, dine-in customers

As the sports world came to a standstill this past week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people throughout the industry have started to feel the effects.
Athletes are going unpaid, stadium workers are wondering where their next paycheck will come from, and sports bars and restaurants have felt the pinch.
Particularly heartbreaking was the cancellation of March Madness, the annual NCAA basketball tournament that brings in customers to sports bars and restaurants everywhere.
For places that rely on customers coming in to watch the game, things have been tough.
At the Sports Page, located in Mason City's Southbridge Mall, before Monday’s announcement from Gov. Kim Reynolds that all bars and restaurants must close for the next two weeks, business was down about 20 percent. Restaurants and bars can still prepare food for takeout orders, but dine-in customers are not allowed.
“It started about two weeks ago with the initial fears of COVID-19, and then with the sports leagues canceling, we saw a decline in business almost immediately,” Sports Page co-owner Steve Anderegg said. “There is nothing to watch if no sports are on.”
At Papa’s American Cafe in Mason City, owner Doug Brown said that since take-out food has always been a part of his restaurant's day-to-day business, things are not dramatically different, other than the empty dining room.
There are obviously no waiters working, and the restaurant has a reduced kitchen staff due to the recent rule, and Brown is telling his employees to file for unemployment as soon as they can.
“Nothing will be challenged,” Brown said. “That way they can start receiving unemployment checks next week.”
You have free articles remaining.
The hope is that at the end of the two-week period, the restaurants will be allowed to reopen, and business can start to get back to normal.
“All our staff is going to be brought back,” Brown said. “It would be up to them if they want to come back. There is nobody we’re letting go.”
With the lack of customers coming in to dine, Anderegg knows that the immediate future will be tough for restaurants everywhere. The closure comes just months into business for the Sports Page, which opened in early January.
“It’s going to be tough for the next couple of months,” Anderegg said. “We have a very good business for a start-up business, but it’s going to hurt.”
While some places are pivoting to take-out, others are taking the opportunity to finally get started on projects. Al Hejna, co-owner of Rookies Rockin’ Sports Bar and Grill in Clear Lake, said that he and his brother Mike are using the two-week mandatory shutdown as a chance to finally do a long-awaited remodel.
“It was something we wanted to do, but we didn’t know how we could close and afford to be shut down,” Hejna said. “Now that we are forced to be shut down, we want to take advantage.”
Hejna is planning for Rookie’s to reopen whenever Iowa restaurants get the green light to resume regular business. Right now though, he anticipates that restaurants will be closed for longer than the current two-week period.
“All it’ll take is for a couple more (cases) to pop up, and we’ll be right back on the same boat,” Hejna said. “It’s not as important to be open in April as it is in May and June, and open for good. If we come back, open up too soon, and it rebounds, we’ll lose a lot more than we would in April.”
In the meantime, the North Iowa sports bar scene is just waiting. Waiting for word that they can get back to regular life, and waiting for the sports leagues to return.
It’ll probably be a few months until sports are back in full swing and the crowds feel comfortable packing the bars again. Until then, all they can do is wait for the okay from the state to reopen.
“We’re just trying to cooperate with all the precautions everyone wants us to take,” Hejna said. “We don’t want to be the ones to bring this to North Iowa.”