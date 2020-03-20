North Iowa sports bars adapting to life without sports, dine-in customers

While some places are pivoting to take-out, others are taking the opportunity to finally get started on projects. Al Hejna, co-owner of Rookies Rockin’ Sports Bar and Grill in Clear Lake, said that he and his brother Mike are using the two-week mandatory shutdown as a chance to finally do a long-awaited remodel.

“It was something we wanted to do, but we didn’t know how we could close and afford to be shut down,” Hejna said. “Now that we are forced to be shut down, we want to take advantage.”

Hejna is planning for Rookie’s to reopen whenever Iowa restaurants get the green light to resume regular business. Right now though, he anticipates that restaurants will be closed for longer than the current two-week period.

“All it’ll take is for a couple more (cases) to pop up, and we’ll be right back on the same boat,” Hejna said. “It’s not as important to be open in April as it is in May and June, and open for good. If we come back, open up too soon, and it rebounds, we’ll lose a lot more than we would in April.”

In the meantime, the North Iowa sports bar scene is just waiting. Waiting for word that they can get back to regular life, and waiting for the sports leagues to return.