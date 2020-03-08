North Iowa landfill's award-winning idea for controlling leachate

There aren't that many. Landfills can do what North Iowa had been doing and pump and carry the leachate out or it can create a lagoon with an aerator that turns the garbage water to mist that evaporates.

"At 20 below, you're not going to get much mist, though," Rowland said.

The final option was much like what farmers do to eliminate water from their fields – they tile it.

In 2018, the landfill hired engineering firm Foth to install a force main pipeline from the landfill's tanks to a station three miles away that connects to the city's wastewater reclamation facility.

It required obtaining rights of way from the city and county and working with two railroads to run pipe under their lines.

The $1.7 million project, paid for with member dues and tipping fees, was complete in September of that year, and now, a little over a year later, Rowland has declared success.

The pipeline handled 6.57 million gallons of leachate from the time it went online until the end of September. The move to the piping system saves the landfill roughly $950 a day in handling and disposal costs.