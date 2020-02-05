North Iowa Hy-Vee locations changing hours

Hy-Vee customers in North Iowa will soon have to adjust to some new store hours.
Starting Monday, February 10, Hy-Vee locations across the area will shift hours to 5 a.m.-11 p.m. for every day of the week.
That means that in Mason City both main Hy-Vee stores will no longer be a 24-hour option for residents. In a less dramatic shift, hours for the Hy-Vee in Garner will go from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. to 7 a.m.-10 p.m. For locations in Charles City and Forest City, there have been no postings of updated hours.
The Iowa-based grocery chain confirmed the change on Tuesday.
"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," spokeswoman Christina Gayman said in an email relayed by the Lincoln Journal Star.
Hy-Vee does not plan to cut any jobs, and people will continue to work overnight to stock shelves which Mason City Hy-Vee East Manager Serena Panhoff confirmed.
"Hours (for employment) are supposed to be the same, we just won’t be open to the public," Panhoff said.
As the Journal Star noted in its report, the company is adjusting hours at most of its 24-hour stores across its eight-state region and Gayman said new store hours may vary by location. That's part of a trend for retailers. Walmart scaled back hours at over 100 locations last year.
The announcement comes just a week after Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that it would acquire six former Shopko locations in Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon, Dyersville and Vinton and re-open them under its Dollar Fresh brand by late summer.
Dollar Fresh locations are "designed to offer customers in smaller communities a fresh, new product selection at low prices. Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar sections, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services," Hy-Vee said in its press release.
The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola, Iowa, in fall 2018. At present, Hy-Vee operates Dollar Fresh stores in Centerville, Creston, Emmetsburg, Ocseola and Toledo, Iowa. There is also a Dollar Fresh store in West Point, Nebraska.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.