North Iowa Hy-Vee locations changing hours

Hy-Vee customers in North Iowa will soon have to adjust to some new store hours.

Starting Monday, February 10, Hy-Vee locations across the area will shift hours to 5 a.m.-11 p.m. for every day of the week.

That means that in Mason City both main Hy-Vee stores will no longer be a 24-hour option for residents. In a less dramatic shift, hours for the Hy-Vee in Garner will go from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. to 7 a.m.-10 p.m. For locations in Charles City and Forest City, there have been no postings of updated hours.

The Iowa-based grocery chain confirmed the change on Tuesday.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," spokeswoman Christina Gayman said in an email relayed by the Lincoln Journal Star.

Hy-Vee does not plan to cut any jobs, and people will continue to work overnight to stock shelves which Mason City Hy-Vee East Manager Serena Panhoff confirmed.

