North Iowa Farmers Market launches fundraiser, makes changes for upcoming season

In the description, North Iowa Farmers Market organizers note that: "NIFM is usually funded by small local businesses but during this difficult time we are also reaching out to individuals and others who can donate." They then go on to make the case that supporting the North Iowa Farmers Market helps to provide a venue for many local farms and small business owners in the community.

"Your support means we can continue to provide a market for vendors and fresh, healthy food for our community. We appreciate every dollar as well as your efforts to spread the word," it reads before ending with a reference to being Iowa strong.

Along with the fundraising campaign, the North Iowa Farmers Market is changing its setup and how customers go through the market area so that proper social distancing measures can be observed.

"We will go by Iowa state regulations to ensure that our vendors and customers will be safe at market," North Iowa Farmers Market staff stated in an April 13 Facebook post. "We look forward to a great market season and want to assure vendors and customers that we will make every effort to adjust as needed."