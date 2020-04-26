North Iowa Farmers Market launches fundraiser, makes changes for upcoming season

In a normal season, the North Iowa Farmers Market would be open in mid-May for area residents to mill around as they pleased and operations would be buoyed by support from a number of local area businesses.
But nothing about the past month-plus has been "normal." The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the financial stability of numerous businesses and made standard practices for public gatherings untenable.
The North Iowa Farmers Market isn't immune to such disruptions, which is why it's making some tweaks as its start date of May 19 approaches.
As of right now: It's running a fundraiser through the GoFundMe platform for area residents to donate. The goal is to hit $2,500 and the campaign is already at $920.
In the description, North Iowa Farmers Market organizers note that: "NIFM is usually funded by small local businesses but during this difficult time we are also reaching out to individuals and others who can donate." They then go on to make the case that supporting the North Iowa Farmers Market helps to provide a venue for many local farms and small business owners in the community.
"Your support means we can continue to provide a market for vendors and fresh, healthy food for our community. We appreciate every dollar as well as your efforts to spread the word," it reads before ending with a reference to being Iowa strong.
Along with the fundraising campaign, the North Iowa Farmers Market is changing its setup and how customers go through the market area so that proper social distancing measures can be observed.
"We will go by Iowa state regulations to ensure that our vendors and customers will be safe at market," North Iowa Farmers Market staff stated in an April 13 Facebook post. "We look forward to a great market season and want to assure vendors and customers that we will make every effort to adjust as needed."
Farmers markets across the state have had to re-calibrate for COVID-19 as their seasons draw near, despite Gov. Kim Reynolds' decree on Friday that they can open for business now.
The food, agriculture and gardening blog Homegrown Iowan pointed out that the local market in Washington, Iowa (near Iowa City) is intending to open on Thursday, May 28, later than its usual start time, but could push back even further to June. Reporter Cindy Hadish noted that there operating changes include: "allowing only 100 customers into the park at a time and marking 6-foot intervals for social distancing to limit the crowding of people in lines." In Iowa City itself, the opening day has been moved back to Saturday, June 6, as has the start date for the Downtown Farmers Market in Cedar Rapids.
Even the Easton Farmers Market in Easton, Pennsylvania, a farmers market that has run since 1752, had to adapt. As the local news site Lehigh Valley Live noted: "It’s a stark change for the United States’ oldest open-air farmers’ market in its 268th year, but a necessary one for the safety of vendors and attendees."
