North Iowa Farm couple embraces entrepreneurial spirit

Bruce and Connie Goddard, who farm and raise cattle southeast of Charles City, are proof of the old saying, “that necessity is the mother of invention.” Having been sweethearts since the eighth grade, Connie and Bruce graduated from Nashua High School in 1980. After graduation and marriage, the couple farmed while holding jobs elsewhere.

The Goddards shared joint responsibilities in their farming operation, but one evening, after Connie had helped Bruce bed their cattle with corn stalks, a disagreement arose.

“It was a cold night, way below zero. We were calving and I was helping Bruce cut the plastic netting off corn stalk bales. I was freezing and all I had was a knife to cut the netting, and it wasn’t working. When we finished chores and got into the house I said to Bruce, ‘I am done, we have to do something different.”

Bruce acknowledged the problem, and having worked as a machinist for 25 years he decided to design their own bale processor. “I started by designing one for the front of our skid loader, but visibility was terrible, and having it on the front of a skid loader created a lot of upfront weight, and it had to be run by all hydraulics. So I took everything I didn’t like from the first machine and revamped for this one,” he said.