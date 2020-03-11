North Iowa Farm couple embraces entrepreneurial spirit

Bruce and Connie Goddard, who farm and raise cattle southeast of Charles City, are proof of the old saying, “that necessity is the mother of invention.” Having been sweethearts since the eighth grade, Connie and Bruce graduated from Nashua High School in 1980. After graduation and marriage, the couple farmed while holding jobs elsewhere.
The Goddards shared joint responsibilities in their farming operation, but one evening, after Connie had helped Bruce bed their cattle with corn stalks, a disagreement arose.
“It was a cold night, way below zero. We were calving and I was helping Bruce cut the plastic netting off corn stalk bales. I was freezing and all I had was a knife to cut the netting, and it wasn’t working. When we finished chores and got into the house I said to Bruce, ‘I am done, we have to do something different.”
Bruce acknowledged the problem, and having worked as a machinist for 25 years he decided to design their own bale processor. “I started by designing one for the front of our skid loader, but visibility was terrible, and having it on the front of a skid loader created a lot of upfront weight, and it had to be run by all hydraulics. So I took everything I didn’t like from the first machine and revamped for this one,” he said.
The improved bale processor is mounted on a tractor’s three-point hitch and is powered both by hydraulics and the tractor’s PTO. The large cornstalk bales are loaded into the machine by a hydraulic powered lift-gate. The bale is placed in a steel chamber and is moved forward by an apron toward a double row of high speed flail blades, which shreds netting and the cornstalks. The machine’s apron powered by a hydraulic motor can reverse.
“This machine spreads the bedding much more evenly, and directs where the shredded fodder lands. Mounted on a tractor makes it easy to maneuver, and provides better visibility. PTO-driven provides more power to shred the stalks. You can also shoot fodder downward where other conventional bale processors shoots it upward,” said Bruce. “In the past we used a bale spear on our skid loader, a pocket knife to cut the netting, and a pitch fork to spread the bedding. If we do a better job bedding we have healthier cattle that are warm and dry, and we don’t use near the medicine we once used.”
The Goddards had solved their problems with their home build machine, and soon discovered others were also interested in it. With a limited knowledge on how to market the bale processor they turned to the Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center located on the NIACC Campus in Mason City.
“We went to the 'Complete and Grow Your Business Class,' at the Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center in 2018, and later we attended Iowa State University’s Start Up Factory Program. Going to college together was a lot of fun,” said Connie. “We originally called our processor EZ SPREAD, but someone in our Papajohn Class suggested it was like a storm, so we renamed it 'Bale Storm'.”
With a local machine shop’s help, they manufactured and sold about 20 machines. Recently they traveled to Blair, Nebraska, where they signed a licensing agreement with Kelly Ryan, a well-known manufacturer of feed wagons and other equipment.
“We have met a lot of people along the way that have helped us a lot,” said Connie. “The Pappajohn Center has been a lot of help.” The couple won the Pappajohn Innovation Award in 2019.
The Goddards who highly value their faith, family and friends, also find the machine plays a personal role in their lives.
Because one person can now bed the cattle and hogs on three farms in half the time it used to take two people, it frees them to assist their adult daughter and her family as she struggles with health issues.