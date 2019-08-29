Jennifer Andrade, the founder and president of a relatively new job recruitment program based in North Iowa, is clear about addressing worker shortages in the state.
"Not any one company can solve this problem," the leader of Avance told an audience at the Mason City Commerce Center on Thursday afternoon.
But over the course of her hour-long presentation, Andrade unrolled a spate of interrelated solutions that could help mitigate the problem for area employers.
Andrade's group, which is based in Clear Lake, helps recruit employees from Puerto Rico and set them up with businesses in North Iowa. They market job openings on the U.S. island, review resumes and coordinate relocations, which can come with a placement fee for companies.
North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President Chad Schreck, who introduced Andrade, has said in the past that anywhere from 1,600 to 2,000 positions are unfilled throughout North Iowa.
Andrade offered a corollary during her presentation.
You have free articles remaining.
"The question isn't how many candidates you can find but how many you can house," Andrade said.
And that's one of the steps in Avance's process. Andrade emphasized that they take care to identify housing options as well as viable relocation strategies so that the move from Caribbean tropics to Midwestern tundras isn't a devastating culture shock.
Andrade made it clear why Puerto Rico had come to play a part in addressing the work issue in the area.
"Puerto Rico is the initial focus area in part because it's a proven success, has an ideal workforce and a high cost of living," Andrade said. Which, to her, means that people there are willing to take a chance and move thousands of miles to the mainland US.
Since February of this year, Andrade said that Avance alone has helped bring eight full-time workers to the area and has 60 candidates it is working with right now. To date, companies such as L.R. Falk and Grain Miller in St. Ansgar have enlisted Avance's services.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.