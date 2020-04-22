North Iowa business relief fund gets more than 200 applications

Along with that, Mason City was recently announced as a winner of a "Game Changer Award" for the development and opening of the downtown multipurpose arena (which is currently at a standstill because of COVID-19 concerns but was booking events before the shutdowns). That push pre-COVID is something Burnett pointed out near the end of his time.

"This drive towards building our community's future will ensure that the struggles of the response to COVID will not derail our positive momentum that was created prior to the pandemic," he said.

Fire station

During the actual meeting itself, city council attempted to add to that sense of momentum. And one way it tried to build toward the future is bolster the past.

Via Zoom, the council voted unanimously (6-0) to approve a contract for roof work on the 80-year-old South Federal Fire Station.