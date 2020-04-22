North Iowa business relief fund gets more than 200 applications

Even as a global pandemic and its attendant global recession have dominated nearly all facets of life in the past month-plus, Mason City government attempted to point to some bright spots during its city council meeting on Tuesday night.
Almost from the jump: City Administrator Aaron Burnett took care to mention during his monthly report that as local government has adjusted to the realities of COVID-19 it has also been recognized with several state and national honors. The city's currently listed as a finalist for the National Civic League's 2020 "All-American City Award" which honors cities that use "civic engagement practices that are inspirational, inclusive and promising in their ability to unite members of the community."
Along with that, Mason City was recently announced as a winner of a "Game Changer Award" for the development and opening of the downtown multipurpose arena (which is currently at a standstill because of COVID-19 concerns but was booking events before the shutdowns). That push pre-COVID is something Burnett pointed out near the end of his time.
"This drive towards building our community's future will ensure that the struggles of the response to COVID will not derail our positive momentum that was created prior to the pandemic," he said.
Fire station
During the actual meeting itself, city council attempted to add to that sense of momentum. And one way it tried to build toward the future is bolster the past.
Via Zoom, the council voted unanimously (6-0) to approve a contract for roof work on the 80-year-old South Federal Fire Station.
After several tweaks and updates to the plans, the council chose to award an $86,422 contract to Black Hawk Roof Company out of Cedar Falls to complete improvements that City Engineer Mark Rahm has called "imperative" to the preservation of the New Deal-era project done in the Art Deco style (one of only two Art Deco structures left in the city).
Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds asked Rahm if the building would need additional preservative work done once the roof is completed and according to Rahm it could perhaps use some exterior work.
"But structurally the building is sound," Rahm made clear.
Once finished, the South Federal Fire Station would be eligible to be added to the National Register of Historic Places which supports public and private efforts to "identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archaeological resources."
However, Burnett said that the process for that is "involved" and does cost. So that might be an award that Mason City waits on.
COVID-19
One bit of COVID-19 business discussed during the council meeting was that Mason City officials, as of Monday, are now asking anyone using the transit system to wear a mask before getting on.
Transit Operations & Safety Manager Dylan Schulte was on hand to announce the change while also sharing that Mason City transit workers have supplied at least 30 masks to people who might need them.
For area businesses in need, the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation has developed a "Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund" with support from the Clear Lake and Mason City governments as well as the Cerro Gordo County government.
As of now, more than 240 pre-applications have been filed to receive grants of up to $5,000.
If each pre-applicant asked for that max amount, the money needed would be more than double the $500,000 the fund currently has ($300,000 from Mason City, which was approved Tuesday night after a public hearing, and $100,000 each from Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County). But the North Iowa Corridor is planning to add money of its own to the effort and find philanthropic support to keep the fund going for as long as possible (Mason City's own contribution is coming out of overperforming revenues from the sewer and water funds).
