North Iowa Area Community College joins manufacturing consortium
North Iowa Area Community College is joining with Iowa’s Community Colleges and the Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) to create a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector. The training and awareness initiative includes partners from across the state.

A January report from the Iowa Economic Development Authority “Seizing the Manufacturing 4.0 Opportunity: A Strategic Plan for Iowa’s Manufacturing Industry” called for advancing the knowledge base, expertise, and collaboration among businesses in the state. This partnership will respond to workforce, training/education and integration needs to help manufacturers strategically address technology investments, workforce pipeline, and workforce talent challenges. The consortium will support Iowa’s manufacturers efforts to seize opportunities and remain competitive by providing consultation, education, implementation, and access to resources.

Steven Schulz

Schulz

 “NIACC is excited to work with the consortium partners as we expand our recruiting and training in the field of advanced manufacturing," said NIACC President, Dr. Steve Schulz. "This work is critical to expanding the workforce pipeline to advanced manufacturing careers and attracting new companies to Iowa.”

The consortium includes key state associations and agencies who have agreed to partner for the best interest of manufacturing businesses. This collaboration will implement an education, awareness strategy statewide and that will lead to development of curriculum to meet training needs of all sizes of manufacturing businesses throughout Iowa. In addition to customized training for the existing workforce, the group will develop and enhance certificate, diploma, and degree programs to ensure employers have access to advanced skills training and career pathways now and in the future.

Additional consortium partners include the Association of Business and Industry, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa Workforce Development, Professional Developers of Iowa, Institute for Decision-Making, University of Northern Iowa.

The consortium began meeting in April to set goals and timelines. Watch iacct.com for updates on this ongoing initiative.

