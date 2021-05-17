North Iowa Area Community College joins manufacturing consortium

North Iowa Area Community College is joining with Iowa’s Community Colleges and the Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) to create a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector. The training and awareness initiative includes partners from across the state.

A January report from the Iowa Economic Development Authority “Seizing the Manufacturing 4.0 Opportunity: A Strategic Plan for Iowa’s Manufacturing Industry” called for advancing the knowledge base, expertise, and collaboration among businesses in the state. This partnership will respond to workforce, training/education and integration needs to help manufacturers strategically address technology investments, workforce pipeline, and workforce talent challenges. The consortium will support Iowa’s manufacturers efforts to seize opportunities and remain competitive by providing consultation, education, implementation, and access to resources.

“NIACC is excited to work with the consortium partners as we expand our recruiting and training in the field of advanced manufacturing," said NIACC President, Dr. Steve Schulz. "This work is critical to expanding the workforce pipeline to advanced manufacturing careers and attracting new companies to Iowa.”