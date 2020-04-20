No need to order food processing plants closed, Reynolds says

A coalition of Iowa unions that represents a total of 6,600 workers sent a letter to the governor asking her to slow the speed of production lines so workers can create more distance between each other, mandate workers wear face masks or other coverings, and take steps to ensure the enforcement of worker safety standards.

“Workers in food processing plants are risking everything to ensure our communities can endure this crisis. If we don’t act immediately to keep these essential workers and the millions of consumers they serve safe, many lives and our food supply will be in grave danger,” five Iowa union leaders said in a joint statement.

One of the state’s largest unions, the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, echoed the call for more worker protections, standards and guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lives are at risk. Workers are essential, but they are not expendable,” Charlie Wishman, the union’s secretary treasurer, said in a news release. “If Iowa can lead the nation in producing and processing pork, there is no reason we can’t lead the nation in worker safety.”