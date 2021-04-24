 Skip to main content
NIACC Venture School Launch Day winners announced
NIACC Venture School Launch Day winners announced

North Iowa Businesses Compete in Venture School Launch Day

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosted Venture School Launch Day on March 25. The spring 2021 cohort of nine teams competed in person after attending classes virtually for eight weeks of training, doing customer discovery and developing their business model alongside local entrepreneur mentors. A panel of judges selected first and second place winners, and two honorable mention awards.

First Place – Nathaniel Julseth, Nate’s Powder Coating, Northwood. Awarded $2,500 prize.

Second Place – Catarino Martinez, Casa Mezcal, Clear Lake. Awarded $1,500 prize.

Honorable Mention – Marie Boyd, Deb Lassie, and Lisa Parker, The Kitchen, Mason City. Awarded $500 prize.

Honorable Mention – Shawn Flitcroft, Brigid Porter and Billy Koci, Pipe Dream Pizza, Mason City. Awarded $500 prize.

To apply for the fall 2021 Venture School cohort, visit www.venture-school.com and select the Mason City cohort in the drop down menu.

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.

