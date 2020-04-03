NIACC to continue online class format to end of the spring semester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Iowa Area Community College will continue all courses in online format for the rest of the year.

Laboratories, studios, performance instruction, computer labs, and other experiential learning sections will not be held in person through the remainder of the spring semester, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon. Substitute assignments or makeup activities will be at the discretion of the instructor and/or division chairperson.

Academic support services, including tutoring, academic advising, counseling, and media services continue to be provided online or by phone.

The spring commencement ceremony will be postponed. Graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a commencement ceremony at some point in the future. Graduates will receive their diplomas and diploma covers via mail as soon as grades are finalized and transcripts are updated.

All college events and activities are canceled or have moved online through May 1.

Summer class registration is open, however. Many summer classes were originally designed as online courses, however, if face-to-face classes are unable to be held, the classes listed in the schedule will be moved online if possible. The schedule can be found at: https://www.niacc.edu/summerclasses2020

