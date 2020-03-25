NIACC, health officials look at converting dorms to makeshift hospital if needed

Hanft emphasized that that's just one component of the plans Cerro Gordo Public Health is developing as it continues to look at what the local surge might be.

"We’re involved in discussions for what we need to do and how we need to plan," he said. "We’re looking at developing our plan so that when the time comes the people that are involved can help initiate as efficiently as possible."

For NIACC's part, President Steve Schulz said that the community college is in a place where officials have been able to have students out of dorms so now it has options for usage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Schulz said that there are about 400 beds for the dorms in question but that doesn’t mean that that’s how MercyOne would deploy them. The numbers don't translate one to one.

Officials from MercyOne didn't respond to a request for comment.

But, like Hanft, Schulz also stressed that this is all early in the process. Nothing's definitive right now and almost everything is being considered.

"I’m going to defer to health professionals on that but it’s never too early to plan," Schulz said.