NIACC, health officials look at converting dorms to makeshift hospital if needed

Plan for the worst, hope for the best.
That's part of the guiding principle for Mason City's public health sector at a time when an unpredictable virus is continuing to spread across the state of Iowa and across the country as a whole. There needs to be planning not just for the days and weeks ahead, but the months as well. Just an option or two isn't enough. There has to be a multitude.
"That’s our job to be thinking ahead," Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft said.
So as part of that, Cerro Gordo Public Health is in the earliest possible discussions with MercyOne North Iowa and North Iowa Area Community College to convert currently unoccupied dorm space into a medical staging area if the need arises.
Hanft emphasized that that's just one component of the plans Cerro Gordo Public Health is developing as it continues to look at what the local surge might be.
"We’re involved in discussions for what we need to do and how we need to plan," he said. "We’re looking at developing our plan so that when the time comes the people that are involved can help initiate as efficiently as possible."
For NIACC's part, President Steve Schulz said that the community college is in a place where officials have been able to have students out of dorms so now it has options for usage.
Schulz said that there are about 400 beds for the dorms in question but that doesn’t mean that that’s how MercyOne would deploy them. The numbers don't translate one to one.
Officials from MercyOne didn't respond to a request for comment.
But, like Hanft, Schulz also stressed that this is all early in the process. Nothing's definitive right now and almost everything is being considered.
"I’m going to defer to health professionals on that but it’s never too early to plan," Schulz said.
To him, this is one of those very specific times where it matters that the school he leads is a community college. It has real and tangible connections with its residents. It has its own responsibility, explicit or not, to help however it can.
"This an unprecedented time and we have to look at all community resources. Anything we can do, we’re going to do."
Right now, Hanft continues to stress that the best way individual people can support their community and its safety is to stay home. Don’t go out unless it's an essential concern of the utmost importance.
"We’re at a critical time. The likelihood of amplification of cases is probably going to happen. We’re really just asking people to heed our request," he said. If that doesn't happen, hoping for the best will be more difficult.
