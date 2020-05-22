NIACC announces winners of Extreme Makeover: College Edition


Danielle Vance of Charles City and Lydia Thompson of Forest City are this year's winners of North Iowa Area Community College’s Extreme Makeover: College Edition.

Each will receive free NIACC tuition plus textbooks and more for the 2020-21 school year.



Danielle Vance

Vance said in her essay that she has survived a lot of tough situations.

"I have worked hard and persevered. I have spent time being trying to find myself and have now reinvented myself. I am able to look in the mirror today and be proud of the family I built, the business I’m building, and the woman that looks back at me. I survived. I should be the winner because I am ready to thrive at NIACC and beyond for my family and for myself."



Lydia Thompson

Thompson said her family has been dramatically impacted by COVID-19.

"We have been a single income family for many years, it wasn’t until recently that I started to work full time making just a little over minimum wage. We have always budgeted and tried to spend our money wisely. Due to COVID-19 my husband has been forced to take a 10% pay cut. We are still grateful he has a job but finances will be tight and this would help so much! I would love to be the winner of the NIACC Extreme Makeover and show my kids that anything is possible no matter what age you are!"

NIACC announces its Extreme Makeover winners

The three other finalists – Mitchell Knudsvig of Mason City, Heidi Thoe of Goodell, and Christina Trosper of Mason City - will each receive half price tuition for the 2020-21 academic year.

 For more information, contact NIACC Admissions at 641-422-4245 or toll-free 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4245 or visit the web site: www.niacc.edu.

Fall classes at NIACC begin Aug. 31. 

