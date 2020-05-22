NIACC announces winners of Extreme Makeover: College Edition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Danielle Vance of Charles City and Lydia Thompson of Forest City are this year's winners of North Iowa Area Community College’s Extreme Makeover: College Edition.

Each will receive free NIACC tuition plus textbooks and more for the 2020-21 school year.

Vance said in her essay that she has survived a lot of tough situations.

"I have worked hard and persevered. I have spent time being trying to find myself and have now reinvented myself. I am able to look in the mirror today and be proud of the family I built, the business I’m building, and the woman that looks back at me. I survived. I should be the winner because I am ready to thrive at NIACC and beyond for my family and for myself."

Thompson said her family has been dramatically impacted by COVID-19.

"We have been a single income family for many years, it wasn’t until recently that I started to work full time making just a little over minimum wage. We have always budgeted and tried to spend our money wisely. Due to COVID-19 my husband has been forced to take a 10% pay cut. We are still grateful he has a job but finances will be tight and this would help so much! I would love to be the winner of the NIACC Extreme Makeover and show my kids that anything is possible no matter what age you are!"