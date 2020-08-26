New Thai restaurant in Mason City's Southbridge Mall is a homecoming for owner

According to Sounalath, everything the latest addition to Southbridge offers is homemade and fresh. "I start about 9:30 every day because we open at 11 so I have to get everything fresh and right on time," he said. In particular, the noodles for the pad thai take some time to soak before they can be used.

When Sounalath got back to Mason City from Lake Geneva, he spent a good deal of time looking for a place to open up a new restaurant of his own.

When he finally settled, he settled on Southbridge. And there was some good will behind that decision.

"I want to try to bring people in," Sounalath said. "Right now we need more restaurants and more stores to come to bring the people back to the mall."

According to him, that choice is already paying off. Sounalath said that without any advertising at all, the restaurant has seen steady traffic since it opened up for samples this past Thursday. He's pretty happy about that.

"I love it. For me, this is my hometown. I think of it as my hometown."

He and his wife are here. His family, including his parents, is here. Everybody is here. And now, after a lot of roaming, his restaurant is here, too.

