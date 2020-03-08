New projects in Mason City aren't in short supply

"Finishing off 130-plus units takes awhile," Burnett said. "I think that’ll be complete from the outside (by 2020) and people will think they’re done but there’s a lot of finished work that needs to be done."

Winnebago River work

Though not an economic development for the City in the way some of these other projects are, the Winnebago River dam work is an investment and significant modernization that the City is hoping can act as a recreational beacon not just for residents but out-of-towners as well.

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Chad Schreck says that's the real benefit of such work. "Quality of life factors and amenities and things to do are huge for attraction and recruitment."

Once finished, the stretch of river running through the Mason City area would have several large wave features for kayaking and tubing purposes. Work has already been completed on one of three relevant dams but grant money still needs to be put into place for the additional two.

