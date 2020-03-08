New projects in Mason City aren't in short supply

As significant chunks of Mason City's long-running River City Renaissance project have solidified and become a reality over the past year, they've been accompanied by a myriad of new development projects unfolding across the entire town.
At the beginning of the year, as a part of his "State of the City" address, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel mentioned a number of those developments while calling this new decade a "decade of doing."
But there's more that's been done and that is being done than just what Schickel detailed at that early-January meeting. What follows is a list of some of those active projects for the Mason City community, where they are and what's going on with them.
Bushel Boy
The $35 million, 50-acre facility broke ground back in September and City Administrator Aaron Burnett has said that a significant amount of progress will soon unfold at the site so that it can be active this year.
"As soon as the weather turns, you’ll see a flurry of activity out there. They’re planning on getting crops planted and generating revenue as soon as possible, Burnett said.
Once fully operational, Bushel Boy will provide about 50 full-time jobs at the facility.
Econolodge
Almost as soon as it was announced by Schickel in July, renovations of the former American Best Inn & Suites south of the mall began to turn it into a 46-bed Econolodge Hotel. And though it will be within visible distance of the Hyatt Place hotel, there doesn't seem to be major concern it will negatively impact that project.
Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James has said previously that hotel-motel tax revenues have been trending up in Mason City which could signal that downtown could support more than one hotel.
Golden Grain Energy expansion
Now finished, the Golden Grain Energy expansion project totaled about $23 million and has made it easier for the Mason City ethanol producer to process trucks coming through the facility. The work added five new jobs across different sectors and is supported by a 10-year rebate from the City (up to a maximum of $2 million). For the first eight years, 100% of incremental taxes are affected. In the final two, that drops down to 34%.
Hyatt Place
Work on the 111-room Hyatt Place, which is the hotel portion of the River City Renaissance, is projected for a late-spring/early-summer groundbreaking. Financing is still being finalized but Burnett has said that that's expected to change soon.
"That will be an 18-month build process from that point on. It’ll take a lot of time but that is a big project. I would say by fall, work on the skywalk will happen," Burnett said.
In total, the estimated cost for the hotel and its accompany conference center and skywalk is about $23 million. Mason City's project costs is about $8.7 million and is being paid through tax-increment financing, reinvestment district funding and hotel motel tax collections.
Kraft-Heinz expansion
"I don’t know exactly when their timeline is. They’ve made some fantastic improvements but how long it takes to get that process hammered out, I don’t know," Burnett said.
You have free articles remaining.
The food product manufacturer is making more than $62 million worth of improvements to its existing Mason City site which will mean adding about 8,000 square feet and 32 jobs.
Along with a new storage area for temperature-sensitive ingredients, there will also be a new ammonia engine which is being done to help phase out fluorocarbon use in refrigeration. When the project was approved by Iowa's Economic Development Authority, Mason City Plant Manager Janelle Kruger said the facility was "designed with the future in mind."
Mall developments
Within just the past few months, multiple businesses have opened up in Mason City's Southbridge Mall. Chris' Kettle Corn, Country Axe and The Sports Page provide food and entertainment options for mall patrons, while the City's Parks and Rec Department moving in puts it closer to the new arena and offers a permanent base it hasn't previously had.
Tracking what could come in next isn't quite as easy for city officials since retail is a totally different affair than other economic developments. As Burnett pointed out: "A lot of times we find out when the public finds out."
Pavilion
Along with the hotel and conference center and the multipurpose arena, Mason City officials have been working on a performing arts pavilion as a part of the River City Renaissance. Burnett said that he expected the $1.65 million arts pavilion on the South Federal Plaza to be completed by the end of the year. Once done, it will include a stage opening onto the Plaza and a roof coming out from the north wall of Southbridge Mall.
Talon
One continual need in Mason City is housing, which officials hope will be solved, at least partially, when Talon Development completes its 133-unit housing complex. The $13 million project will offer apartments that start at $745 for a one-bedroom with a patio, a two-bedroom would be $890 and a three-bedroom would cost about $1,000.
"Finishing off 130-plus units takes awhile," Burnett said. "I think that’ll be complete from the outside (by 2020) and people will think they’re done but there’s a lot of finished work that needs to be done."
Winnebago River work
Though not an economic development for the City in the way some of these other projects are, the Winnebago River dam work is an investment and significant modernization that the City is hoping can act as a recreational beacon not just for residents but out-of-towners as well.
North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Chad Schreck says that's the real benefit of such work. "Quality of life factors and amenities and things to do are huge for attraction and recruitment."
Once finished, the stretch of river running through the Mason City area would have several large wave features for kayaking and tubing purposes. Work has already been completed on one of three relevant dams but grant money still needs to be put into place for the additional two.
If all cost estimates for the pertinent projects stay firm, the city moved forward on at least $2.8 million worth of work.
According to Schreck all of the various projects can represent positive momentum for businesses inside of town looking to expand and can also act for a siren for outside businesses looking to set up shop.
"When you see the work happening, you see other businesses start to say: "We want to be a part," Schreck said.
And that's something that Burnett is in agreement with.
"We’re seeing a lot of investment right now in Mason City and North Iowa and it shows that we are desirable community for businesses to set up," Burnett said. "This momentum that we have is really a compelling story and one that we need to tell."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.