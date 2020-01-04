New Mason City sports bar up and running in Southbridge Mall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marc said that it took awhile to get everything feeling fresh and new.

"I'm glad the construction is over," Marc joked.

The Sports Page, which runs daily from 11 a.m. until 12:30 a.m., joins not only the arena, but also Country Axe and Mason City Parks and Rec as new additions to Southbridge Mall in the past month.

Part of the impetus for locating inside the mall for the Sports Page management was to get in on the new buzz surrounding the arena and Southbridge.

With the decision to locate downtown, the Sports Page was able to apply for and receive a $30,000 loan from the city. The money comes from the city's Downtown Revitalization Loan program which works to spur growth and development in downtown Mason City.

In applying for the loan, Anderegg and Harry Shannon said that they wanted to do as much as possible to push downtown Mason City forward.