New Mason City kettle corn business is ready to pop
The irony. 

The absolute irony. 

When local businessman Chris Andersen was looking to find a place to house his soon-to-open kettle corn venture, Chris' Kettle Corn, he found one in what used to be Southbridge Mall's GNC. 

A sweet shop would be replacing a health and nutrition store: a 180 if ever there was one.

Chris' Kettle Corn - 1

Chris' Kettle Corn in Southbridge Mall will feature a wide variety of popcorn flavors, along with traditional candies and confections.

And once it's fully operational, Andersen intends for the shop to be pretty sweet. Along with the sort of kettle corn that comes to mind when folks think of kettle corn, Andersen also intends to sell: gourmet corns with flavors such as "cherry cheesecake," craft root beers and even saltwater taffy.

"We listen to what people have to say and want to hear suggestions," Andersen said. "That’s why we’re going to be open two days and then shut down, to listen to what people have to say. And then have a big grand opening on the 8th."

Chris' Kettle Corn - 4

Chris' Kettle Corn in Southbridge Mall will feature a wide variety of popcorn flavors, along with traditional candies and confections.

It's relatively quick change of pace for Andersen who, a little more than a year-and-a-half ago, was co-owning Andersen's Market on 19th Street SW near Newman Catholic.

When he decided to step away from the business, Andersen still wanted to do something on the side but there wasn't a grand ambition or elaborate plan. 

Chris' Kettle Corn - 3

Chris' Kettle Corn in Southbridge Mall will feature a wide variety of popcorn flavors, along with traditional candies and confections.

He got into kettle corn because they sold kettle corn at Andersen's and he thought: "I could do that." 

To do that, Andersen turned to YouTube for instructional videos on how to pop. In no time, he found his kettle corn cognoscente. 

Though he passed away in 2015, Greg Sweet is still seen as a big deal in the kettle corn community. His family continues to run a kettle corn machine company that offers stainless steel products called "Lil Slugger Machine" and "Mad Max Monster."

His YouTube account retains about 6,800 subscribers. One "How To Make Kettle Corn" video on YouTube has 120,000-plus views.

In that 7 minute clip, a goateed Sweet enthusiastically walks viewers through the entire process. He talks about the corn being in a "happy place" and uses phrases such as "simple Simon." But it's authoritative. He calls out precise measurements and can tell by sound alone when things are ready.

"He is a psycho and I love that dude," Andersen reverently joked. "He’s the reason I got into this. I didn’t watch too many other videos beside his. He had me on hello. And that’s the kind of enthusiasm we want in a store when people come in."

Chris' Kettle Corn - 5

Chris' Kettle Corn in Southbridge Mall will feature a wide variety of popcorn flavors, along with traditional candies and confections.

With that enthusiasm, took some of his money and bought a kettle machine. He popped for an entire winter and fed the finished product to anyone he could convince. It didn't take too much convincing. 

Chris' Kettle Corn - 6

Owner of Chris' Kettle Corn, Chris Andersen, (left) and store manager Robin McClelland stand in front of product shelves, which are still being stocked.

Soon enough, Andersen was selling at the Mason City and Clear Lake Farmer's Market (with the help of market manager Robin McClelland who will help manage the new store). 

"I went to that first farmer’s market and we were so busy I had a line 10-12 people deep," Andersen recalled. "We had a outcrying of people that would come to the farmer’s market, week after week, buying not just one bag of kettle. They’d take two bags home. A couple small ones for when they’re going to work. And then they buy some of the gourmet stuff."

Chris' Kettle Corn - 2

Chris' Kettle Corn in Southbridge Mall will feature a wide variety of popcorn flavors, along with traditional candies and confections.

Andersen said that a lot of the passion that fuels him now comes from those market days where he'd get to meet people and see them come back week after week. It was "awesome for him."

It was perhaps equally awesome for Andersen and McClelland when they found a space that would suit their needs in a mall that's been steadily adding new tenants over the past several months. 

"With the arena coming in, and the revitalization of downtown, it just made sense to come where that arena was," Andersen explained. He thinks that all of the interrelated efforts that are a part of the River City Renaissance will benefit the area, more broadly, and his business specifically. 

Though the space isn't quite as big as Andersen would like, he's not letting that limit him. 

The grand plan is to own one store in Mason City and one in Clear Lake, with a small warehouse somewhere in between to help service the two.

But operations for Chris' Kettle Corn won't end at their front door. They fully intend to stay on their catering grind as well.

As of now, Andersen said that they cater to Forest City and Clear Lake where the kettle corn is sold at basketball and football for post prom committees. It's also been used in fundraisers for groups such as the Cub Scouts. Andersen said the business helped with a scout fundraiser and provided a check for about $2,800 at the end of it. 

Along with those youth events, Andersen said he's promoting for birthday parties and weddings as well. 

It's a lot of distance from watching YouTube videos to just learn an intriguing side hobby. Andersen recognizes it, and so does McClelland.

"It’s amazing how far it’s come."

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

Chris' Kettle Corn menu

Though not fully set in stone yet, Chris Andersen plans for the menu at his new kettle corn venture to be replete with sweets.

Here's just a short run through of what he's hoping to offer.

30 - Different types of saltwater taffy. Along with the taffy, Andersen plans to have nostalgic candy such as Beeman's Gum and peppermint sticks.

50 - Options for popcorn flavors. Some of the gourmet options will come from the gourmet stuff we get from the Great American Popcorn Company in Galena, Illinois. Eventually, with expansion, Andersen will be popping more in-house.

200 - Kinds of craft sodas that Andersen wants to have lining the shelves. He wants root beers and cherry colas and cream sodas and plenty more.

