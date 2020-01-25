New Mason City kettle corn business is ready to pop

Andersen said that a lot of the passion that fuels him now comes from those market days where he'd get to meet people and see them come back week after week. It was "awesome for him."

It was perhaps equally awesome for Andersen and McClelland when they found a space that would suit their needs in a mall that's been steadily adding new tenants over the past several months.

"With the arena coming in, and the revitalization of downtown, it just made sense to come where that arena was," Andersen explained. He thinks that all of the interrelated efforts that are a part of the River City Renaissance will benefit the area, more broadly, and his business specifically.

Though the space isn't quite as big as Andersen would like, he's not letting that limit him.

The grand plan is to own one store in Mason City and one in Clear Lake, with a small warehouse somewhere in between to help service the two.

But operations for Chris' Kettle Corn won't end at their front door. They fully intend to stay on their catering grind as well.