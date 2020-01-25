New Mason City kettle corn business is ready to pop

The irony.
The absolute irony.
When local businessman Chris Andersen was looking to find a place to house his soon-to-open kettle corn venture, Chris' Kettle Corn, he found one in what used to be Southbridge Mall's GNC.
A sweet shop would be replacing a health and nutrition store: a 180 if ever there was one.
And once it's fully operational, Andersen intends for the shop to be pretty sweet. Along with the sort of kettle corn that comes to mind when folks think of kettle corn, Andersen also intends to sell: gourmet corns with flavors such as "cherry cheesecake," craft root beers and even saltwater taffy.
"We listen to what people have to say and want to hear suggestions," Andersen said. "That’s why we’re going to be open two days and then shut down, to listen to what people have to say. And then have a big grand opening on the 8th."
It's relatively quick change of pace for Andersen who, a little more than a year-and-a-half ago, was co-owning Andersen's Market on 19th Street SW near Newman Catholic.
When he decided to step away from the business, Andersen still wanted to do something on the side but there wasn't a grand ambition or elaborate plan.
He got into kettle corn because they sold kettle corn at Andersen's and he thought: "I could do that."
To do that, Andersen turned to YouTube for instructional videos on how to pop. In no time, he found his kettle corn cognoscente.
Though he passed away in 2015, Greg Sweet is still seen as a big deal in the kettle corn community. His family continues to run a kettle corn machine company that offers stainless steel products called "Lil Slugger Machine" and "Mad Max Monster."
His YouTube account retains about 6,800 subscribers. One "How To Make Kettle Corn" video on YouTube has 120,000-plus views.
In that 7 minute clip, a goateed Sweet enthusiastically walks viewers through the entire process. He talks about the corn being in a "happy place" and uses phrases such as "simple Simon." But it's authoritative. He calls out precise measurements and can tell by sound alone when things are ready.
"He is a psycho and I love that dude," Andersen reverently joked. "He’s the reason I got into this. I didn’t watch too many other videos beside his. He had me on hello. And that’s the kind of enthusiasm we want in a store when people come in."
With that enthusiasm, took some of his money and bought a kettle machine. He popped for an entire winter and fed the finished product to anyone he could convince. It didn't take too much convincing.
Soon enough, Andersen was selling at the Mason City and Clear Lake Farmer's Market (with the help of market manager Robin McClelland who will help manage the new store).
"I went to that first farmer’s market and we were so busy I had a line 10-12 people deep," Andersen recalled. "We had a outcrying of people that would come to the farmer’s market, week after week, buying not just one bag of kettle. They’d take two bags home. A couple small ones for when they’re going to work. And then they buy some of the gourmet stuff."
Andersen said that a lot of the passion that fuels him now comes from those market days where he'd get to meet people and see them come back week after week. It was "awesome for him."
It was perhaps equally awesome for Andersen and McClelland when they found a space that would suit their needs in a mall that's been steadily adding new tenants over the past several months.
"With the arena coming in, and the revitalization of downtown, it just made sense to come where that arena was," Andersen explained. He thinks that all of the interrelated efforts that are a part of the River City Renaissance will benefit the area, more broadly, and his business specifically.
Though the space isn't quite as big as Andersen would like, he's not letting that limit him.
The grand plan is to own one store in Mason City and one in Clear Lake, with a small warehouse somewhere in between to help service the two.
But operations for Chris' Kettle Corn won't end at their front door. They fully intend to stay on their catering grind as well.
As of now, Andersen said that they cater to Forest City and Clear Lake where the kettle corn is sold at basketball and football for post prom committees. It's also been used in fundraisers for groups such as the Cub Scouts. Andersen said the business helped with a scout fundraiser and provided a check for about $2,800 at the end of it.
Along with those youth events, Andersen said he's promoting for birthday parties and weddings as well.
It's a lot of distance from watching YouTube videos to just learn an intriguing side hobby. Andersen recognizes it, and so does McClelland.
"It’s amazing how far it’s come."
White tags, mismanagement: Residents scramble for housing from deteriorating Mason City apartments
Jordan Showalter slightly labors when he talks.
He's 57, but his heavy breathing would fool you into thinking he's much older.
Since 1981, when he was discharged from basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois for what he says was a medical condition, Showalter's bounced around the country as a painter.
Some of his first gigs painting were in Clear Lake where he says he had an office behind a car wash. He did work in Iowa Falls at the Princess Grill and Pizzeria, which is listed as a historic place on the National Register. He spent time in Las Vegas painting, taking in the night life, and claims to have painted for Siegfried and Roy. He said he helped to work on the Southbridge Mall and recalled a time when he got black paint all over his face and didn't notice until he'd gotten home.
But in the interim, Showalter's life has been pared down. He's had kidney disease, colon surgery, hand surgery, two toes cut off and both eyes worked on.
"I try to get church when I feel good," he said.
He attempts to keep in touch with his daughter and his parents, both of whom are still alive (mother, 83, in Garner; dad, 86, in Britt). Showalter himself admitted his life out at Key West Apartments, formerly Regency Terrace, is "secluded."
At this point in the process, what's left of the former Regency Terrace Apartments complex feels wholly secluded. Most of the 50 or so tenants who were around in the summer are now gone.
A white-tagging of the building for health and safety concerns, not long after the property changed hands to Quad Cities Accommodators LLC in late-October, sent many residents packing right away. The old owner, Eric Schulz, was described by several residents as inattentive to any issues at the property. New manager John Wiese said Schulz would "sign up anybody that could come up with a couple hundred dollars down just to get into the place."
Schultz, whose office is in Dubuque, did not answer seven calls to his office. Mason City officials and Regency residents who did on-site odd jobs for him didn't have contact information for him except for the office number. After several rings, the call cut into a dial-up modem sound.
That inattentiveness became clear once Raymond Quayle, Mason City's housing inspector and zoning administrator, arrived to the former Regency Terrace just before sale from Schulz to the Quad City group. Since inspections occur on a rotating five-year basis and he was last out about 2014, Quayle wasn't aware of the "litany of problems" that Wiese said they found.
Quayle noted that ceilings in multiple bathrooms had rotted out. The roofs didn't have any holes in the tops so each individual bathroom would have to be vented out.
"But they aren't," Wiese said. "They are vented up to the ridge gap, and that’s it. So when you stand up in the crawlspace up here, all the ventilation goes up and carries all the way back and forth through this whole building."
As a result, warm, damp air has no place to go and potential airborne illnesses can more easily travel.
Quayle, surveying his options with Wiese, realized that they would have to put any demolition to a standstill.
What the two settled on, as the best course of action, was for the city to take the property.
When Wiese pressed on what would happen next, it was made clear to him that some folks could get a couple of weeks to move. Those on HUD, in order to not lose their benefits, would need a whole month.
Finding new housing
James Conway, 64, is one resident on HUD with a 30-day notice. He's still struggling to find new housing. He says that he hasn't received any deposit funds back and management hasn't said much other than to tell them to "get out."
Who owes what for deposits and who paid what for rent has proven difficult to track. According to Wiese, several residents and police records, a burglar broke into an apartment building in mid-October and made off with a laptop that housed rent rolls. No leads were ever found on the case.
A veterans rep is assisting Conway, who worked as a "tunnel rat" for the Army as a 17-year-old in the Vietnam War. But it's wintertime and relocating is proving difficult, even more so if you own a dog like Conway does and don't have any family members to help out.
Conway's originally from Kansas City, and his main mode of transportation is a red and black bike with a cart attached.
He's says the bike is what keeps him looking young for his age.
A fellow Vietnam vet, Lyle "Butch" Laird, is also struggling to find alternative housing. In the past, he fought in the Củ Chi District but now is attempting to trek out to Colorado to stay with his son and meet the two grandchildren he's never seen.
Of the few people still left out at Regency, he comes across as the leader. Laird knows where almost everyone's at. He drives Jordan Showalter when he can, although occasionally his back hurts too much to move around a lot.
Before the change of ownership and the white tags sent so many packing, Laird says everyone would come over to his place to drink beer and watch football. He's a fan of Denver Broncos and swears if the Kansas City Chiefs are even mentioned. Now, his television's on as incidental background noise. It plays Jerry Springer reruns while he flips through pages about landlord/tenant law and court documents.
In between his shuffling around, he'll take a timeout to say that what the city did with the white tags is "bulls- - -."
White Tagging
The issue of the white tagging, which happened not long after the complex changed hands, is at the heart of the lawsuit Diane DiPietro Wilson filed against Mason City and the Quad City Accommodators. The case is still sitting at an injunction which city attorneys argue is "illegal" and "enjoins the city from its legitimate powers to protect the health and safety of citizens."
In court on Dec. 17, Wilson disputed those allegations and said that the individuals at Regency "are entitled to a chance to be heard."
In court that day, there was only one witness testifying on behalf of the Regency plaintiffs.
Darachelle Johnson is in the same place as some of her peers.
She still hasn't found alternative housing. A recent surgery caused her to lose her job. She says she tried going to Section 8 housing for help but was denied from moving up the list.
"They said if they did that, landlords would 'be more prone to letting their properties go' and more people would be able to get on Section 8," Johnson said.
She characterized that as "stupid." Johnson had never spoken in court before Monday but called the experience "liberating."
During the examinations and cross-examinations, Johnson asserted that her windows didn't leak. She never saw any mold or asbestos. There wasn't an uncovered electrical switch in sight. She doesn't know lead paint but "probably would notice because of bronchitis."
She testified that she didn't even know about the white tagging until she came home from surgery to find the health and safety notice.
But Raymond Quayle, the housing inspector, who has been at his kind of work for 13 years and is "trained and schooled in it," argued that the problems were there.
"Any apartment built before 1980 would contain asbestos," Quayle testified. And though the city didn't take samples at the Regency site, the city inspector repeatedly asserted that asbestos had to be there.
"We don't require a sample when I know there's asbestos present," he said.
And if the white tags were a bit vague, as several residents said, Quayle argued that's because there's "nothing in the ordinance that requires advertising every hazard on an actual placard."
Getting help
While those placards still hang on the faux wood doors of their residency, other Regency tenants are finding places to live.
Deb Starkey, 58, only moved into Regency in July, was still unpacking when the city white-tagged her door with a health and safety warning. She said she didn't even know what the specific concerns were until she went to see legal aid, more than a week after she received the notice. She used to clean apartments for Regency and did find mold in several of the vacated units, but it was never a problem where she lived.
Finding housing was a difficulty because Starkey is on disability from multiple back and shoulder surgeries, but her and her girlfriend managed to find another place.
"But without her, I would be homeless," Starkey said.
Cathy Burtness, executive director at the Mason City Housing Authority, said that former residents like Starkey have contacted her office for help. She said that some people on rental assistance programs have been able to relocate but others are still looking. Those individuals on assistance have 60 days to look for alternative housing but can stretch that out to 120 days to look for replacements that qualify for the housing authority program.
In her recollection, the Housing Authority hasn't had to deal with this degree of vacating before.
"Not in this large of capacity," as she put it.
After the Housing Authority's most recent inspection of the property, in Summer 2018, Burtness said that she stopped referring people there (at least three people) and ceased paying Eric Schulz, the former owner, for "substandard housing."
She said that one particular tenant referred to management as "lazy." From letters she received from Regency Terrace renters, Burtness found that there were at least 20 vacant units. And when all of that was sold, vacant units and all, Schulz reportedly failed to inform numerous residents.
With how Schulz handled things, Burtness believes that city inspection didn't do anything wrong with how they proceeded.
"(Quayle, the housing inspector) tried to work with us and give as much time as we thought appropriate," Burtness said. "And I talked with our HUD representative too and explained the situation, and we don't want federal taxpayers' dollars paying for dumps."
In fact, Burtness said, that this is a relatively good thing and that it's lucky that "it was only half full."
A lucky one
Jordan Showalter, the painter and sometime church-goer, sits at home with the blinds drawn and the lights off, TV powered down, breathing heavily. He's finding some luck in his life.
When he was painting, he had maybe one or two complaints. Showalter says he has a friend from his business days who'll pick him up and take him to the casino when he wants.
He'll call Mason City the "middle of nowhere" before backtracking.
"Mason City's been good to me," Showalter said.
He thinks he has a bead on housing in Waterloo where his son and grandbaby are. His daughter's around but she's focused on getting her nursing degree through an online program. Even without a phone or much assistance, transportation, or otherwise, Showalter seemed confident he'd make it out alright.
"I think I'm still walking for a reason," he said. "I make people happy. I have a good time. I'm always in a good mood."
'We're running out of options': Residents plead for paving help as Mason City continues inaction
MASON CITY | Diane Sanchez, 65, has resided in the Central Heights neighborhood of Mason City for most of her life and just wants the roads in her neighborhood paved.
For her, the daughter of someone who lived in the same area, it's a simple wish she's had for about three decades now.
She'd rather not have to have each pothole in the area memorized. She'd prefer to drive in straight lines down the street instead of serpentining her car.
Of the 17 items on the Mason City Council agenda from Tuesday night, the one that generated the most fractiousness was that lingering, three decades issue-old issue:
Paving in the Central Heights area and how Mason City would pay for it.
It finally reached a sort-of conclusion but only after threats of lawsuits, a failed attempt to further delay, a defeated walkout by one couple and a final failed vote.
The first and most impassioned to speak was Sanchez.
She gave a sweeping history of the issue while raising the specter of a lawsuit.
"One thing you need to know about Central Heights residents: there are a lot of us that are the children of the people that are the ones that you screwed over years ago," Sanchez said.
"Most of the people out there, that were alive at that time, are deceased."
"But there's enough of us that purchased our parents' property that we're not going to let this die. We're not gonna let you push us aside and forget us. We live in a city where we should have paved streets, and we expect that at a fair price, considering this should've been done years ago."
The proposed resolution that caused so much consternation would have levied special assessments on property owners in the neighborhood to partially fund the paving.
Before the vote had taken place, the specifications for the project were nearly complete.
However, residents such as Sanchez and Steve Brau took issue with that.
They felt the assessments were burdensome to some less fortunate residents.
Sanchez has argued that she doesn't "want to see anybody out here have to pay for roads they cannot afford."
"You can’t have your taxes double and expect to be able to make it."
Another concerned raised by multiple residents was that the totals were inconsistent and that the issue should've been put to bed in 1990.
In that year, the Central Heights neighborhood, which goes from 14th Street to 22nd Street, was partially paved after the city received a $600,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Economic Development to pave streets, install storm sewers, rehab houses and demolition of blighted spots.
But a portion of the money was diverted and potholes still linger in Central Heights now.
According to prior reporting by the Globe Gazette, the state no longer has any record of the contract. And the city applied for further funding for Central Heights in fiscal years 1992 and 1993, presumably to finish the projects, but the funding requests were denied in part because the state changed its guidelines, no longer funding street projects through Community Development Block Grants.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Sanchez hinted at having paperwork related to this particular moment in Central Heights history and suggested it could merit a lawsuit.
When city council was slated to vote in January on using Central Heights property assessments to pay for 40 percent of street improvements, it delayed the issue to its Feb. 5 meeting.
At that meeting, city council decided to delay until the March 5 meeting.
And as council deliberated on the issue Tuesday night, there was another motion to defer action for a month.
That motion failed. On a 3-3 vote.
It would be the first of two failed votes.
Council members Paul Adams (At-Large), John Lee (First Ward) and Joshua Masson (Third Ward) all voted against it.
Council members Tom Thoma (At-Large), Will Symonds (Second Ward) and John Jaszewski (Fourth Ward) voted in favor of delaying until April.
Once deliberation began, every councilman spoke and at times with hesitation.
"We tried to accommodate with the assessment amount as much as possible," Adams said. But he added that, "I'm not comfortable putting them in a financial hardship situation to force this through."
Lee agreed.
"I have very little at stake," Lee said. "What the staff came up with is a great solution, but what I'm hearing from some of the 'no' people is that they just can't afford it."
Though the math is a bit in dispute, 72 of the 132 property owners in Central Heights responded to a survey about the proposed assessment plan. According to Brau, of those 72, 60 percent are against the plan.
That matters because in Mason City streets are paved if 50 percent of the property owners agree. All property owners on a street are then assessed for the cost of the paving.
During deliberation, council members indicated that when the city used assessments to pay for paving projects in the past, it would pick up 20 percent instead of the 60 percent it would have covered for the Central Heights project.
"If you want this done, somebody has to pay for pay for it," Jaszewski said.
The vote to delay until April, which had a brief half-life, would have potentially given time for more residents to respond to the funding proposal.
However, it failed, as well. And that failure was enough to send one couple packing.
"We just as well go, we're gonna get screwed," one Central Heights resident in attendance told his wife as they bolted from their chairs and exited the Mason City Library's Mason City Room.
They ultimately missed the second, deciding vote where the "Resolution with respect to the adoption of the Resolution of Necessity Proposed for the Central Heights Paving Project" went down in a 3-3 vote along the same lines as the prior vote.
So the assessments won't go into effect. Residents won't have to worry about coming up with an "extra $200 a month," as Diane Sanchez suggested. Lawsuits likely won't need to be filed.
But the streets will still need to be paved.
And after dust settled on the meeting, Diane Sanchez is still a mix of upset and dispirited.
"We just do not get anywhere," Sanchez sighed. "This is the closest we have ever come, and that’s because we were willing to kind of forget the old grant stuff as long as they would pay and do it. And they did make an effort. I’m not saying they didn’t."
She reiterated that point several times: The city did make an effort.
"But this is not a normal income neighborhood. It’s a lower-income neighborhood. And I don’t think we should be punished for that and have to live in these conditions. They need to come up with the money."
Sanchez isn't looking forward to the springtime when she says the roads around Central Heights can get muddy and cumbersome.
"It’s hard on your vehicles. Kids riding bikes fall and get hurt. It’s just not safe."
She said she's taken that paperwork documenting old grants intended to pave the roads to several places: the city, the statehouse, multiple senators and nothing changed.
"We need people with the know-how and the expertise to make this stuff happen for us," Sanchez said, "because we don’t know how to do it."
"We’ve tried and we’re running out of options."
One landowner's dream becomes another's nightmare in Cerro Gordo County
Rich Rattay has lived in Mason City most of his life.
A 53-year-old orthopedic surgeon at Mercy One, Rattay would aim to be back in North Iowa even when he was away.
Deidra, his wife, jokes about still not adapting to the particularly harsh winter storms that can blow through the area.
For the past nine-plus years: The Rattays have lived off of 280th Street in Mason Township (a part of Mason City that smudges into Cerro Gordo county territory).
It's a relatively quiet area. There's the occasional bellow of a train whistle about a half mile away but it comes so infrequently that residents in the area forget that it's even there. The rattling call of sandhill cranes is more common.
For at least nine years (if not longer): Deidra's wanted to be in the wedding venue business. Her mom actually used to decorate wedding cakes.
But a succession of life events got in the way: waiting for smaller kids to get a little bit older, deaths in the family, re-prioritizing other things so it had to wait.
When they finally decided to go for it, to build a wedding venue on a vacant grass field on their property, they attempted to dot all their i's and cross all their t's.
Rows of trees and bushes would need to be planted for aesthetics and to account for any excess sound that a DJ or raucous wedding party might emit.
They said they contacted local shuttles services and offered to pay for dust control to address concerns about traffic bouncing up and down the gravelly county road.
Both Rich and Deidra Rattay said that a strict curfew of 10 p.m. would be enforced as would a 2-keg limit (or wine equivalent). If those weren't adhered to, the renters would lose their deposit.
Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins said that the Rattays worked closely with him to apply for the special-use, conditional permit that would be needed to operate such a venue in an area zoned for agricultural matters.
"We have a vested interest in making it safe and classy," Rich Rattay said.
But it wasn't enough.
Push back
Their neighbors, some who have lived off of 280th for even longer, would also like for things to be safe and classy.
Which is why they oppose the potential additional to the neighborhood.
Jim Bossard, who purchased a home in the area about six years ago, worries about the noise. And the risk of driving away wildlife from the area.
Traffic is a concern, too.
And Bossard projects ahead to the possibility of visitors getting stuck in the snow when winter hits.
"It's not the reason we moved out there," Bossard said.
He likes to look out his window and watch hawks take down their prey. He said that in the quietude he's able to have a totally cogent conversation with his neighbor without either of them leaving the comfort of their respective decks.
He's had a broken foot for the past year so that's his most common form of entertainment for the time being.
Bossard said that he got a letter from the county informing him of the possible change just nine days before the county's scheduled public hearing on the matter. According to Bossard, not all of the neighbors got a notice.
So he's kept busy keeping other residents informed.
"I've put a lot of work and blood into this," Bossard said. "I don't know what else to do."
Bossard insisted that he's not opposed to his neighbors operating a wedding venue anywhere in Mason City, just not in that particular stretch of real estate.
The soon to be vacated Shopko. Where Younkers once was in the Southbridge Mall. Somewhere in the southside of town. He has possible alternates they could explore.
"It feels like a neighbor against neighbor thing and we don't like that," a neighbor to the west of Bossard said.
She and her husband have lived in the area for 20 years and she said they haven't ever had any major problems with the Rattays.
But she's worried that frequent events could become a problem. And she has concerns that the Rattay's self-imposed restrictions might be difficult to enforce once the ball gets rolling.
"We are not opposed to laughter and we're not opposed to people having a good time but we have a unique thing here," Bossard's neighbor said.
While the Rattays said that they're both new to this kind of thing they did say that they maybe expected there to be somewhat of a push back.
Meeting
When the relevant parties met for a public hearing in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse's Boardroom on Tuesday afternoon, nearly 40 people were in attendance.
Almost all of them were there to talk about the proposed wedding venue that the Rattays had named "Ashdown Acres."
For two hours, the Cerro Gordo Board of Adjustment heard from supporters, those who opposed the venue and county officials with relevant expertise.
"I want to bring revenue to Mason City," Deidra Rattay offered to the audience. She also pledged that they'd use a local builder and crew to construct the venue if it was approved.
While she took the economic impact tact, her husband attempted to allay neighborly concerns.
Why not purchase in Mason City? Rich Rattay's answer: "People are looking for a rustic barn venue and we live right next to a field where we want to put the venue."
He acknowledged that there would be an added 76 to 240 one-way trips on the road but that they would attempt to mitigate that by working with local transportation outfits.
But none of the neighbors in the audience were swayed by the argument.
"Whole big benefit to them and the neighbors are getting nothing out of it," one neighbor bluntly put it. Another implored the Rattays to please not bring the town to the country.
Safety remained a concern. There were still worries about railroad accidents. Intoxicated partygoers wandering off into a nearby marsh and drowning. Cars not being able to pass on a narrow gravel road.
And those specific concerns seemed to be enough to convince the voting members of the panel.
Because of a conflict of interest with one member, only three could vote. At first the vote to deny the Rattays' permit was split 2-1 but member Charlie Norris was eventually swayed to deny because of safety concerns.
What's next
If they want, the Rattays have the right to challenge the board's decision or petition a district court within 30 days.
There was some excitement from neighbors when the application was denied.
But other folks thanked the Rattays for at least attempting to address and work with the concerns.
"I understand it's your dream to have this place," Bossard said. "But this is our dream home."
Tom Jolas: 'Man with Vision,' 'Moses of Mason City' dies at 87
Tom Jolas, who played a part in North Iowa politics and development for more than a half century, died Monday night at the age of 87.
Jolas, who started a career in government as a U.S. Commissioner in January 1960, ran as an independent candidate for mayor of Mason City in 1969 with the idea that he was a "Man with Vision." He won his race and served until his resignation in 1973 to pursue a business opportunity that required an immediate decision.
Jolas, the mayor
His first act as mayor on Jan. 2, 1970, was to recognize outgoing Mayor George Mendon for his 16 years of service to Mason City.
While in office he pushed for housing assistance, oversaw the formation of a "redevelopment board," helped secure new facilities for emergency services, lobbied for additional state money to Mason City and is said to have had an effective work relationship with the city council and city departments.
At a farewell event for former Mason City Community Development Director Jack Leaman in February 1973, Jolas was referred to as "the Moses for Mason City and North Iowa."
Current Mayor Bill Schickel said that Jolas loved Mason City and was a fervent believer in the idea that jobs follow transportation which is why Jolas fought so hard for I-35 to move near Clear Lake and for the Avenue of the Saints to run through areas of North Iowa.
According to Schickel, as much as anything, Jolas led by example.
"It's the job of a mayor to have a vision and to be enthusiastic and passionate about your city and I've tried to follow in his footsteps."
Jolas, the business developer
Jolas stayed plenty busy in more than just politics.
He served as deputy director of the state Department of Economic Development in the second term of former Gov. Terry Branstad where he helped formulate Iowa's first comprehensive blueprint for economic development.
Even then, Jolas made a point of continuing to live in Mason City and commuting to Des Moines for his work with the state.
At one point, in 1987, Iowa ranked 49th among states for job growth over the past decade. As was the case with so many things, Jolas had plans and policies for the problem.
Part of the multi-point blueprint involved increasing a state grants program to assist business expansion and it also called for funding for the Small Business Job Training Program.
In between and after those state-based jobs, Jolas spent years working as a realtor in Mason City, including consultant work for Snyder-Pappajohn Realty Inc.
Jolas brought a division of General Foods to Mason City in 1986, spearheaded a municipal airport campaign to land another airline and once owned Mason City Brokerage, which distributed the Olympia Brewing Co. brand and Hamm's Brewery brand.
And he served as president and did consulting for the Economic Development Corporation of Mason City. While working for them, Jolas once joked that comparing a surging Mason City to Sioux Falls wasn't accurate because Mason City had "more pizzazz." For a time, as Jolas was in recruiting overdrive, Cerro Gordo County as a whole actually topped Iowa's 98 other counties in attracting new manufacturers.
Well into this decade, Jolas still lent time to the Cerro Gordo County Compensation Board which he helped form in 1987 and sat on for more than three decades.
Outside of work
Mayor Bill Schickel said that Jolas loved policy and loved people but, more than that, he loved Mason City.
And one anecdote, in the wake of his passing, bolsters that idea.
Mason City resident Stephanie Michelle Broege commented on Facebook that Jolas spent time with her and her family almost everyday for almost 3 years straight while they looked for a new house after the city bought them out due to the 2008 flood.
"Tom did a lot for me and my family and for that I am forever grateful and will miss him dearly since to me he wasn’t the former mayor, economic developer, business owner or whatever people have coined him to be over the years...to me he was a friend, a mentor and a good guy who I thought of as family!"
Paying respects
According to the Rev. Father Joseph Mirowski of Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City, Trisagion Prayers will be offered for Jolas at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Funeral Home.
The Requiem Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the church. A mercy meal will follow at the Prime N’ Wine Restaurant following the committal.
Murder mystery at Park Inn showcases community, offers a thrill or two
Clint Masterson just got done murdering someone.
Now he's off to the side of the ballroom of the Historic Park Inn Hotel and City National Bank enjoying a slice of red-rose-topped white cake from the wedding he ruined.
He'd be in handcuffs if anyone actually died. Homicide being frowned upon and whatnot. But the killing of a bride on her special day wasn't real. Neither's Clint.
Instead, Masterson is one of 13 key players for 2019's Wright on the Park Murder Mystery coterie that has taken over the Park Inn this weekend for three performances of 'Deadly Beloved,' a blood-stained interactive drama worked out by Megan Elsbury and Julie Bauer.
To get ready for the big show on Saturday, Dan Duryee, who played Clint, and the others have taken time away from jobs and family to piece together this whodunnit and forge some new friendships of their own.
Practice makes...perfect?
Wednesday, two days before Friday's grand opening, four or five members of the crew at any one time are running lines and practicing cues while some of the unrulier ones are off cracking jokes, sipping some bubbly or unsheathing intentionally gaudy wigs.
There are deputies to help run things, wrist bands for distinctions and prepared packets in folders for everyone. There’s a list of general questions that attendees can ask the participants and the murderer changes each night so there are varied scripts to learn.
Timing has been an issue so this year the scripts are super short. Five pages to get through before folks are sent off to rooms and the game is afoot.
Not that Bob Johannesen, the wedding caper's resident DJ, Bobby J, cares.
Johannesen, a local doctor, is affixed with an Elvis wig and tucked into a Hawaiian shirt on rehearsal night. He’s an older man who hasn’t lost his wiseacre quality. Once, when he was a bit younger, he spun wax for real.
It's his second year doing the murder mystery fundraiser and between calm, steady line reads he cracks jokes at mach speed. More than one member of the cast would let it slip that he's the funniest.
As he lovingly stirs the pot, another one of the members of the reception is struggling, slightly, to keep his black dress pants up.
An alcoholic, absent-minded man of the cloth, John Ross, glides around the ballroom like he’s on skates.
Really he’s Michael Mahaffey who says in daily life he’s laid back.
"People who know me know I'm straight-laced, they get to see a different side."
It's damn tough to buy that line. Mahaffey's a comedic assassin with how he picks spots and kills with deadpan lines.
At one point, Mahaffey jokes that getting saddled in his fourth year with playing a pastor might be tougher than the times he played an attorney or a police officer.
"Those darn priests have such a bad rap these days," Mahaffey said with little more than wry smile.
More than anything, he's in it for the audience engagement and getting to enjoy the proceedings.
Mahaffey likes the intrigue and gets caught up in it himself.
He's not alone in that.
Former Mason City resident Kelly Harbacheck traveled some 800 miles from Dallas, Texas just to participate in the event. Come Monday, she'll be at a conference in Phoenix. She scheduled the weekend off, months in advance, just for this mystery. Just to be at the Park Inn with people she knows.
She's friends with Elsbury and Bauer and others in attendance and beams when talking about the ways folks pitch in.
"Everybody just volunteers their talent in whatever capacity they have," Harbacheck said. "The more we do it, the better it gets."
That said, practice can only help but so much when there's audience participation involved.
Everyone has to improvise. And no one's adroit enough to make it to SNL in anytime soon.
Or as Scott Borcherding, who assisted in the restoration of the Park Inn, put it: "We're not looking for a Tony."
The night of
When the mystery unspools on Saturday night, there are a few more butts in seats in the ballroom. About 100 people are in attendance. And boy do they shriek at a pivotal moment during the production.
The cast has been through that part already, which won't be spoiled. Those who don't have to pretend to be concerned are delighting in the bedlam just a skosh. Heck, before the event, they're doing finger guns as they stroll in.
Mahaffey, the priest, joked that he can now bless people.
Monroe St. Clair, the bride, played by Amanda Smith, has a demise that is so untimely and so sudden that it borders on the absurd.
Sleuthing
It's an event that animates the rest of the night. The happening in questions propels those participating to play Columbo in every room of the hotel they enter.
But the merry murder mystery players are there to at least be a little obtuse. Otherwise the mystery would unravel in two seconds.
So Bobby J, whose night two jacket looks like an alternate cover for Jimi Hendrix's 'Are You Experienced?,' pleasantly accosts people as they enter. He avoids certain questions when interrogated.
Some of his criminal compatriots opt to sip their glasses of vino when put on the spot. Harder to stand trial when it's hard to even stand up.
In the first room of the night for the purple group, one of several color-coordinated parties, there's a lot of nervous chatter before the inquisition begins.
The first question is a somewhat subdued one about family dynamics. But, over the course of the night, the questions get more specific.
When the group strolls into room 330 of the hotel, one of its members is asking about the kinds of wine that alleged suspects were drinking. Others are wondering how the groom even got any of his money.
Cut to the hotel's law room and people are pouring over divorce records while scribbling down the number from a help-wanted ad that sounds an awful lot like a pitch from a contract killer.
By the time they've made it to the wine room, the questions are quite bold.
"So who do you think did it?" someone asked. Crickets for a response.
Catching a killer
Clint did it. And he did it for his girlfriend Hester, the jealous ex-wife of the cradle-robbing groom.
And 25 of the 97 participants got that right. The night before it was 24 out of 86. A goldilocks sort-of number that meant the mystery wasn't too tough or too easy.
Not that that was ever the point.
Once the second night wrapped, the cast dropped out of character. They started right back up with the jokes. Some helped themselves to dinner mints provided by HyVee catering or went into the audience to catch up with neighbors.
When the Sunday matinee wraps, they'll be out of character entirely.
At least until next year.
Elsbury and Bauer will soon set to work on the 2020 script. And Harbacheck's already looking at her calendar. She's got some distance to cover but she's in deep at this point.
"Obviously, I'm committed."
North Iowa man finds purpose, peace in making miniatures
WODEN -- Jack of all trades, master of some.
As Woden resident Beryl Buffington moves through his late 70s, that's as apt a descriptor as any other for his life at present.
In a house that he built himself, Beryl bakes (kringle bread is a specialty), makes miniatures from scratch, restores cuckoo clocks (he calls them his friends) and types up poetry that's secured in a colorful binder on his kitchen table.
And these days, in each of those things, Beryl's wife Sharon looms large.
He continues to fondly talk about her more than a year after her death. A pair of the poems in his ever-expanding collection are about Sharon. One was read at her funeral. Another sees Beryl jealous of no less than Jesus for getting to be with Sharon for eternity.
Beryl still keeps his wife's University of Northern Iowa mug near the coffeemaker. His wedding ring maintains a symbiosis with his left hand. Out in the backyard, there are two lawn chairs left facing a field. One day his traveling companion, fishing buddy and best friend was there, and then she wasn't.
Shrines and ships
Downstairs, in the basement of Beryl's house, is where the main attraction is.
At night time, he’ll occasionally come down and turn off all the lights to watch raised trains snake around much of the room. A miniature parachutist dances overhead. Ship replicas, model warplanes and mock wooden rifles festoon the walls.
There in the lab, where Beryl spends so much of his time, is an ode to his wife. A cornerstone of sorts. It prominently features a yellow 1951 Chevy similar to what they used to drive and a photo of Beryl with his arm around Sharon in front of their ride.
While it's a monument that he's most likely to make a beeline toward, it's not the only one in his collection.
Beryl's been at this too long.
An old ship facsimile named the "U.S.S. Buffington" that took him 50 years to finish is one he talks about with a mix of reverence and relief.
"It felt good to get that one done," he joked.
Beryl didn’t build many, if any, models as a kid for a simple reason: "We were just dirt poor."
So what projects he had at the time took him longer because he'd have to source everything himself and make miniatures from scratch. Thus the amount of time that lapsed to formally christen the U.S.S. Buffington.
One of Beryl's earliest miniatures was a tractor, and one of his most-prized tractors is a replica of his son’s farm equipment.
He has an abiding respect, too, for the people he's procured his materials from.
On one shelf rests a memorial miniature for a Leo Price. When a sale was held at Leo's estate, Beryl came out with new supplies he could shape in his workshop.
Getting the job done
Even in Beryl's workshop, there's a familial touch. He keeps up photos of his great-grandchildren along with a sign that reminds him, "Love what you do and do what you love."
Love keeps Beryl going. Love for Sharon. Love for his family members that are still here, including his 87-year-old brother and his brother's new wife, for whom Beryl built a grand piano miniature.
His love for craft has made sure Beryl hasn't slowed.
He’s got several projects in the works right now. One of them is a replica of the pickup truck he learned to drive in. It’s a 1940 red Ford with a motor that utilizes a discarded Bic pen. At this point in the process, he knows where all of the relevant parts are.
"I’ve got just about everything memorized," Buffington said.
But that doesn't mean it gets any easier.
When Beryl takes a peek at his checklist, written on a small yellow legal pad, he recognizes how he's up against it.
"There's no end to it," he said.
His little slices of levity come from finishing a job or finding the perfect plastic for a piece. He's a tad mischievous, so some joy comes from playfully scaring people. There's a baseball action figure at one corner of the organized sprawl that ensures a jolt for anyone pressing the black button.
"(You) don't have to be nuts to do this stuff, but it helps," he realized.
St. John Baptist Church restoration project gets going
Physically, St. John Baptist Church in Mason City has been standing since the 1930s.
Much of it was founded on limestone blocks salvaged from the Grant Elementary School location that was demolished in 1937. (One of the cornerstones is actually from Abraham Lincoln’s childhood farm.)
But St. John has had a spiritual presence in town even before FDR was president.
As far back as 1919, its congregation of mostly black worshipers gathered together in the common cause of their faith.
Having a brick-and-mortar location wasn't a necessity, it was more of a blessing.
And now, almost a century later, 17 years after being added to the National Register of Historic Places, local volunteers and organizers want to breathe new life into that blessing.
According to schoolteacher Marcia Boster, who has lent time to the restoration project, keeping the church at 715 Sixth St. SW as pristine as possible is tremendously important.
"We need this. We are a diverse community and we have some awesome things going for us. We need to keep this building and we need to keep the memories alive," Boster said.
At this point, that process has been largely goals-oriented: Find an architect, get an estimate, secure funding, locate applicable grants, line things up with relevant local government bodies.
"We’re just trying to get all our ducks in a row because we want to restore the full church," Boster said. She added that while the idea is to rent it out for weddings and other receptions (the money would go back to upkeep), the intent is to keep the sanctuary as is.
"Money has been the biggest thing," Boster confessed. "Al Yad (a foster family agency) took over in 2013 and ran out of funds in 2015. So we’re just going back at it again. Back to square one again."
The original idea was to restore upstairs as historically as possible and use part of the building for foster care.
A lot of work has gone into getting the word out and doing some fundraising (donations can be made to the Al Yad organization through NSB Bank). Corinne Sills, who heads up Al Yad and has worked closely with Boster, said that they have considered a lot of fundraisers but trying to get volunteers is difficult.
There's a webpage, titled "Restore St. John's Baptist Church," which shares some of the history of the church as well as what is needed from community members.
Some of the bigger items are an updated roof, the original green bubble glass and the tiled ceiling. For the latter, the idea is to remove tiles and restore the ceiling.
The bell, which is even older than the church itself, still rings, but Boster said that the bell tower could use some work.
In fact, Sills said that, in some form or fashion, the whole building is going to need some kind of work done to it. For instance: Water and electricity will have to be updated.
Gary Schmit, president of Henkel Construction, which undertook the restoration of the Historic Park Inn, said that when doing restoration work the unseen is often the greatest impediment.
"You might get into situations that you don’t know about. And sometimes if you don’t know about that early enough it can put a damper on the process," Schmit shared. "So that’s why you want to do as much early as possible."
There are hoops to jump through for Boster and her Sills. Sometimes the biggest challenge for them is making sure that everything they're doing is what the city wants to be done.
However, Boster is hopeful that everything can come into place.
"That’s all you can do is hope."
Original member of St. John Church wants to see it restored
It's been a good long while since Everett Jeffries lived in Mason City and made stopping off at the historic St. John Baptist Church at 715 Sixth St. SW a part of his routine.
He grew up in town shining shoes, playing the pinball machine at the Park Inn Hotel and attending worship every week at the church his dad helped shepherd. Jeffries wasn't too good at pinball but the shoe shining and other jobs brought in a modest amount of coin. And that church was home for him.
Nowadays, at 82 years old, Jeffries is trying to enjoy as much of the weather that Newport News, Virginia, has to offer. But he still makes it back to Iowa. Jeffries' roots run deep and even now he wonders if the church that fundamentally shaped him will likely be the death of him.
"My sister told me St. John is gonna be the death of me," he confessed.
Before then, Jeffries said that he'd like to see the church restored to its former glory.
Since about 1998, four years before the church was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, an effort Jeffries aided in, there have been attempts to revitalize the 24-foot-by-56-foot rectangular church that was a welcoming place for African American residents of Mason City in the early part of the 20th century.
The church was built between 1937 and 1940 with limestone from the 1894 Grant School, which had recently been demolished. The congregation, formed in 1918, had previously met in a rented labor hall and in homes. A stone placed near the cornerstone of the church was found on the Knob Creek farm near Hodgenville, Kentucky, where Abraham Lincoln spent his early boyhood.
In 2013, the church was donated by its parent historical foundation to the group "Assisting Life to Youth with Adverse Demands" or ALYAD. The idea was to use a part of the building for services to aid families and children in foster care but, largely due to lack of funding and supplies, those plans stalled.
Even with setbacks, Jeffries isn't dissuaded. He still believes the church can be a monument again and has tried to help Marcia Boster, who has poured a lot of time and effort into this new restoration, however he can. He still has a bevy artifacts and documents to hand
And the reason's relatively simple.
"The church was special," Jeffries said. "Just the camaraderie and the different people that came to St. John. It was mostly African American but everybody was welcome. It was a good place to grow up in. We all did very well from where we started."
It was home.
Jeffries can still remember a time, in his own life in Mason City, where there certain parts of town he wasn't made to feel comfortable.
"There were some places in downtown Mason City we wasn’t supposed to go because they didn’t want us there," he said. Sometimes being out too late was forbidden.
Were that physical beacon and refuge to be restored, Jeffries still knows there's a part of the process that can't be repeated.
"The historic part doesn’t come from the building itself, it comes from the black community that was in that neighborhood."
Pete's Kitchen puts out call for support, residents respond in full force
Over the past several months, one thing residents of Mason City could expect to encounter is construction. Not only at the multipurpose arena or the Talon housing complex, but also a spate of roads in town.
In late October, the city announced that it would be closing a portion of Sixth Street Southwest for almost a month in total.
But now that the segment stretching from South Jackson Avenue to South Monroe Avenue is shut down, it has complicated things for a Mason City establishment business.
On Monday afternoon, Pete's Kitchen owners Arlene and Pete Kiroff posted on Facebook to ask patrons for increased support and to take the city to task for its roll out of the project.
"I have almost been shut down by city employees not coordinating repair projects in the past several times. Currently they're doing it again," the post stated. "I'm not a person to ask for assistance. Too proud. I am usually giving help. I am asking my customers to come to Pete's Kitchen and keep this Ma & Pa Shop in business."
Since Pete's Kitchen made the post, it's been shared more than 900 times on Facebook by loyal customers, fellow businesses such as the Suzie-Q Cafe and by the Mason City Police Scanner page, which offered an alternate route to the business.
And according to Pete, that wide online support has materialized into a renewed physical presence.
At around 1:30 pm., he said that he had customers standing "six deep" in line to procure a homemade gyro or eclair from the Sixth Street staple.
"I didn’t expect it like what it’s been last night and this morning," Pete said. " "It makes me feel awesome. The support that I’m getting, I can’t say how much it means to me."
Which will be important going forward because past closures have cost Pete's Kitchen as much as $150-200 a day. This time, Pete said that he's been in contact with the city and that he was told things could open back up in a few weeks if not in a month.
In the initial press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, he said that the work was "necessary to replace a segment of water main beneath the Union Pacific Railroad Crossing." City Engineer Mark Rahm said that, as of last week, the task of preparing the site was ahead of expectation and that the contractor performing the boring began as they were scheduled to on Monday, November 11.
That sort of temporary disruption to local business isn't unheard of.
During the full swing of Highway 122 work this summer, local business owners and managers in close proximity felt an increased burden. Bruce Kittleson, who owns and operates the Hardee's at 515 S. Delaware Ave. in Mason City, took to closing his storefront up earlier than normal because of how construction altered traffic around the establishment. Tom Abbas of Floyd and Leonard said that repairs had caused a 20% decrease in business for the 82-year-old store.
And, just like the Sixth Street construction, the 122 work is ongoing.
Rough road ahead: Swea City family seeks road solution for son with special needs
Last March, Corbin Deling, 8, had to go to the emergency room while his parents, Chelsi and Trey Deling of Swea City, were out of town.
He had a case of pneumonia that needed to be addressed immediately.
When his parents talk about it, there's a bit of fear: fear that any parent would have at their young child having to be hospitalized, mixed with the disappointment of not having been there and, additionally, familiarity.
All too common
It wasn't their son's first trip to the hospital in his young life.
A little less than two weeks after Corbin was born, he had to be life-flighted. When Corbin was 6 months old, he had to spend four-and-a-half months in the hospital at the Mayo Clinic because of a myriad of problems, including chronic lung issues.
Those issues haven't subsided in the years since his early hospitalizations. Now, Corbin, who is non-verbal and non-mobile, has to use a wheelchair to go to school and get out and about with his parents.
That lack of mobility is what has them worried.
Travel restrictions
Where the Delings live in Swea City, a town of 500 in northwestern Kossuth County, they're struggling with transportation issues.
The stretch of road in front of their family home is prone to frost boils, which cause uneven terrain and drainage problems. It's been bad enough that, in 2018, local workers had to lay several loads of new gravel out on the road.
This patched things — for a time.
Since then, however, Corbin has gotten his wheelchair stuck in the road's mud, and his parents say there was a six-week period last winter where neither he, nor the school bus, could use the road at all.
During that time there were days when one of his grandparents, Deb Govern, had to carry him down the road to as close as the school bus could get to the Delings' house.
"If the bus can't make it, he can't make it," Chelsi said. Both she and Trey reckon that if a bus can't make it, then an ambulance might not be able to make it, either. And an ambulance being needed is just a matter of time for them.
"It's not if, it's when Corbin is going to need an ambulance again," Chelsi said.
With these more recent issues, the Delings say they've been flagging the issue for Swea City officials to address, but they haven't had much luck. They're uncertain of Swea City's motivations.
"I don't know why and I want that answered," Chelsi said.
Getting answers
So on Wednesday, Nov. 20, Chelsi and Trey showed at the Swea City Council meeting to try and reach some sort of understanding.
When Swea City Mayor Wendy Zielske turned the meeting to the public hearing section, Chelsi's question was immediate: "Where are we with the road?"
Zielske's answer: "I have not had an opportunity to update the council."
Zielske added that she talked with a local ambulance driver who said they were unaware of any event to which the city was unable to respond. She also said that the street is on a FEMA listing from a series of springtime storms that tore through the area and did some form of damage to most of Swea City's roads.
"With FEMA money, we can't upgrade but we can repair," Zielske said.
Chelsi, with growing frustration in her voice, shot back: "Has the road not deteriorated? That road is terrible and you guys would be in the same situation if it was your child."
Zielske then attempted to corral things: "There will not be a discussion. The city has no legal obligation to maintain the road different than any other road."
Still not satisfied, Chelsi asked why the city had denied help from a family friend, Gary Wilson, whose wife does work with children who have medical crises.
Because of his own work at a parts store, Wilson found a client who could help lay gravel.
"My client was basically ready to foot the whole bill," Wilson said. However, according to him, the mayor turned down the offer.
"She told me 'We’ve got this handled, we don’t need your help. We’ve got an engineer working on this.'"
On that charge, Zielske said, during the meeting, that the particular offer "did not help."
They then made a hard pivot right to other business on the council's agenda, such as approving financial reports and taking action regarding speed signs in town. But the topic of roads did come up again.
Late in the meeting, a council member asked about a different road in town: "Why can't we start fixing some of this crap...In my mind, it's getting ridiculous. Can't we put it in the budget?"
"It's difficult to even make headway with the budget we have," Zielske responded.
Concern and understanding
After the meeting ended, Zielske reaffirmed where Swea City stands and what its concern level is.
"It's a matter of does the road require maintenance? And it doesn't," she said before adding "None of the council is heartless. It has been played like that."
To signal the city's responsiveness, she pointed out the loads of gravel that the city placed in May 2018. At least five loads, by her paperwork.
She also said the road has been dug out before to try and relieve frost boil pressure. But in a place with frigid winters, that can be a temporary fix. And those low temps can wreak havoc everywhere.
According to Zielske, most every road in town has frost boil issues. So the Delings aren't alone although their son has special circumstances.
"We're not cold and heartless," Zielske said. "I fully understand their concern. I really do. But these are the types of hard decisions we have to make and it's not easy.
Responding
Back at their house, the Delings are still trying to figure out what can be done to improve their situation but they have a lot to focus on.
On the fridge in their kitchen, there are multiple magnets for pediatrics and the Red Cross and case management and Mayo Urgent Care and home patient services.
Even with grandparents ready and willing to help however they can, it's a lot of work. Work, that as Govern points out, isn't something everyone has to do.
"Until you have a chronically ill child, you don't get it."
Birdsall's ice cream man, Mark Repp, to retire after 50 years
When Mark Repp started at Birdsall's Ice Cream in the summer of '69, it wasn't a job he gave a whole lot of thought to.
He was 15 at the time and his mom, in that motherly sort of way, was insistent that he pick up some work.
So through friends of friends, he found himself in the employ of Vaughn M. Escher, who had recently purchased the creamery from the Birdsall family.
In the earliest days, Repp pushed a mop and a broom around the red-and-white-colored rectangular building on North Federal. If he was lucky, Repp would occasionally get to check the temps on the company product to make sure that everything was in its right place.
Fifty years of work later, plenty of his responsibilities have changed though one in particular has remained.
"I'm still mopping the floor," Repp joked.
Hanging it up
Soon enough, Repp can put the mop down, too.
Once December rolls in, Repp, after a half-century of scooping ice cream for eager customers, is retiring from the most meaningful job he's held.
The responsibility to check those temps turns over to someone else. Getting up early on a Monday morning to carefully monitor vats of product in the back half of the building will steadily become a distant memory. Though he's got the recipes memorized now, he still double checks things throughout the process.
There'll also be no more weekend rushes in the wintertime or steady streams of customers in the dogs days of summer when the school kids make their presence felt.
"I like it in the evening, I don't like it when they gang up on you," Repp said. "You've got good days and you've got bad days."
Telltale sign
According to Repp, he's finally retiring in part because 50 years is such an ideal number to stop at. But there's a more practical reason to retire, too.
"My knees are starting to tell me I'm getting older," he admitted. Where he once would walk to work, he now drives.
While his knees have tired, some of Repp's love for the job hasn't.
For starters, he actually still likes ice cream after being around it, almost every day, for 50 years, a ringing endorsement for the Birdsall's product if there ever was one. His favorite flavor is chocolate chip.
"I'm diabetic and I'm not supposed to, but I like ice cream," Repp confessed.
Love and ice cream
There are more substantive reasons Repp continues to have such fondness as well.
Repp met his wife, Pat, when the two of them worked at Birdsall's. Although it wasn't smooth sailing at first.
"We did not get along," Repp put it. As he's said before, "I was kinda the boss. She didn’t appreciate that. She was kinda dating another guy that worked here. She was awfully strong-willed. So am I. I guess opposites attract."
For years, the two worked together and current owner David Escher once called them "the glue that holds this place together." Pat's been married to Mark for 44 years now and, like her husband, she hasn't lost her sweet tooth, either.
According to Mark, she's inclined to sample chocolate almond, praline pecan and raspberry marble.
What's being missed
Repp readily bills himself as a "people person" and it comes out when he's helping customers.
He's plenty happy to chat with them for as long or as little as they'd like.
When someone like current presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg stops in, he offers up the same service he would to a junior from Mason City High School.
He'll miss that part of the job. The ready access to people and their stories.
Because of how long Repp has been in this, he said that he's been able to watch people grow and move away and even come back.
"They'll ask: "You're still here?" Repp joked.
He is for now. For a little while longer.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.