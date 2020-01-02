New Mason City business offers chance to throw axes

Local radio host and businessman Jay Brooks has a trip to Okoboji to thank for inspiring his new venture.

While there, Brooks said that he had a chance to do some recreational ax-throwing and he took it. When his wife, Deb, had her own axe-throwing experience in Des Moines the idea for a similar business in North Iowa was bolstered.

"After the first time I did it, I said: I'm going to open one of these up," Brooks said.

By no later than Jan. 16, Brooks will open up Country Axe in the east side of the mall.

According to Brooks, who anchors a show on 98.7 FM Kiss Country, the recreational spot will have six lanes open for patrons to test their aim.

In addition to the spots for slinging axes, Brooks said that folks who show up will be able to grab a beer and, occasionally, catch a country artist passing through town.

"That's the biggest misconception, that it's going to just be axes and alcohol," Brooks said of what the venue will have to offer and what people think of when they think of ax-throwing.