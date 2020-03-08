New, larger location makes for bigger imagination at Create

Create can be booked during the day or early in the evening, as well as on weekends.

Sometimes Wells takes the show on the road, such as for an event at Limestone Brewers, but the vast majority of events are at Create.

The business has a selection of crafts people can do onsite. Examples such as string art, signs and painting on canvas are displayed along one wall.

“String art is amazingly popular,” Wells said.

The new location has several rooms in the back currently used for storage. Wells eventually would like to use those rooms for craft projects as well so she can host several different events at the same time.

When spring arrives, she plans to clean out the garage in the back of the building and use it was a woodworking shop for cutting boards to be used for sign-making projects.

Wells was leasing the old location, but purchased the new one. She said this gives her more flexibility.

Families like to come to Create to do crafts together, especially around the holidays. Sometimes three and even four generations are present.

“That’s a special thing for me to be able to be a part of,” Wells said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0