New, larger location makes for bigger imagination at Create

Craft lovers now have more space to work in, thanks to the re-location of the Create shop in Osage.
The business, which opened in 2017 at 731 Main St., is now located just down the street at 725 Main, the former home of the Hometown Connections Radio Shack store.
Create, which hosts and provides supplies for craft projects and group events, has been operating in its new location since July 2019.
Owner Joann Wells said being in a larger building has allowed Create to host larger groups and provide more craft choices, as well as offer new opportunities down the road.
“I have space I haven’t even used yet,” she said with a laugh.
By the end of this year, Wells hopes to have more classes on the calendar, such as macramé and painting on ceramics.
She said the ceramics will be already made, but she has a kiln that can be used to fire the pieces after they are painted.
Wells also wants to offer a sewing class for beginners.
You have free articles remaining.
“We get a lot of requests for that,” she said. “A lot of kids want to learn.”
Create has hosted youth events through the school and 4-H. Private birthday parties are also popular.
Create can be booked during the day or early in the evening, as well as on weekends.
Sometimes Wells takes the show on the road, such as for an event at Limestone Brewers, but the vast majority of events are at Create.
The business has a selection of crafts people can do onsite. Examples such as string art, signs and painting on canvas are displayed along one wall.
“String art is amazingly popular,” Wells said.
The new location has several rooms in the back currently used for storage. Wells eventually would like to use those rooms for craft projects as well so she can host several different events at the same time.
When spring arrives, she plans to clean out the garage in the back of the building and use it was a woodworking shop for cutting boards to be used for sign-making projects.
Wells was leasing the old location, but purchased the new one. She said this gives her more flexibility.
Families like to come to Create to do crafts together, especially around the holidays. Sometimes three and even four generations are present.
“That’s a special thing for me to be able to be a part of,” Wells said.