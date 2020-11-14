New Charles City housing development aims to meet local needs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our community does have a need for a lot of different types of housing but particularly new construction housing as well as rentals, nicer high-end rentals. Some of which will be available for sale to occupants," she said. According to Litterer, units at the Parkside development in Charles City start at $235,000 and go from there.

Diers said that, in a sense, this project has been going since 2013 when homes were first constructed in the area.

"The initial build came to an end and there was remaining lots out there yet," he said.

When a significant chunk is completed, according to Breister that will be sometime in May 2021, the development will be added to the housing options the city can use for possible worker recruitment.

As Diers himself said, "it’s important to get this added stock." But as he pointed out, it isn't the only development.

"We’ve been working on several of them."

