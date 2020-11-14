 Skip to main content
New Charles City housing development aims to meet local needs
New Charles City housing development aims to meet local needs

A year-and-a-half ago, the city of Charles City put together a housing needs assessment that showed the town of nearly 7,400 had a strong demand for senior housing, apartments and single family units. 

On Friday morning, construction workers broke ground at 819 Parkside Lane on what Charles City Administrator Steven Diers called "a huge step forward to address a major need we have in the community."

According to Jennifer Breister, vice president for Crown Point Builders, who is overseeing the project, when the $5.5 million development is done there will be 24 units (18 duplexes and 6 single family) available. 

"We’re hoping to fit in a similar style to existing homes but with modern elevation. So it will be a mix of traditional, craftsman and farmhouse," she said. 

Before embarking on the Charles City project, Crown Point just finished the first phase of what Breister said is a 30-rental townhome unit in Garner. 

Veronica Litterer, who represents Stewart Realty Company, a partner on the project echoed Diers' comments about housing need for the area. 

"Our community does have a need for a lot of different types of housing but particularly new construction housing as well as rentals, nicer high-end rentals. Some of which will be available for sale to occupants," she said. According to Litterer, units at the Parkside development in Charles City start at $235,000 and go from there.

Diers said that, in a sense, this project has been going since 2013 when homes were first constructed in the area. 

"The initial build came to an end and there was remaining lots out there yet," he said.

When a significant chunk is completed, according to Breister that will be sometime in May 2021, the development will be added to the housing options the city can use for possible worker recruitment. 

As Diers himself said, "it’s important to get this added stock." But as he pointed out, it isn't the only development.

"We’ve been working on several of them."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

