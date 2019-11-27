Trenda Roppe likes to garden.
She's tended to one in what she thought was her yard in the neighborhood of 16th Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
But among the flora laid a secret: the land was not hers.
In fact, the sliver of land was owned by someone else, someone who had not paid their property taxes.
Under state law, if a landowner doesn't pay their property taxes, the county treasurer must hold an annual sale in June where that debt is offered for purchase, called a tax sale certificate. Once the certificate is purchased, a tax lien is placed on the property. If the property owner doesn't pay off the lien, the certificate holder can then start the process to obtain a tax deed to the property.
But if the property is offered at the annual sale twice and no one buys the tax sale certificate, it ends up back in the county's lap.
And there the property stays.
That's what has happened to 44 properties in Cerro Gordo County, some of which have been off county tax rolls since 1985.
In 2017, County Treasurer Pat Wright came up with a plan. She asked the board of supervisors for money to hire real estate lawyers to help the county track down the owners and give them the legally required 90 days to clear the debt.
After that, with the help of lawyers and County Supervisor Tim Latham, who is also a real estate agent, Wright would herself turn realtor of a sort, and work to sell each property at whatever reasonable price would get them earning taxes again.
The board agreed, and a program that, to everyone's knowledge, has never been undertaken anywhere else in Iowa, began here.
It took a year and a half just to get started and research the properties, Wright said.
"Many of the owners were dead," she said. Reactions to the 90-day affidavit varied. One deceased person's heir told them to never talk to him again. Some simply didn't respond.
You have free articles remaining.
"Most of them were tear downs done by the city (of Mason City), a condemnation, and the owner walked away," Wright said.
Wright and Latham visited every one of the properties and developed a sale price for each, based on its assessed value, taxes, and the neighborhood. Then they began trying to sell them, one by one.
Some of the properties, like the one near Trenda Roppe's, are no more than a small strip of land that no one nearby realizes isn't theirs.
Wright said one property on the north side presents a particularly sticky situation as one adjoining neighbor has encroached on the abandoned property, but also won't buy it from the county.
Habitat for Humanity bought three of the properties. Mason City bought one. Developers bought many others. Most of the properties lay within Mason City city limits.
Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson said in the past, Treasurer Wright would send him information about people who were interested in the properties and asking whether the city would write off the difference between the debt owned and the offer.
Jacobson would have to take each and every one of those to the city council for consideration.
In reality, the county, under the law, had the right all along to write off that difference, and under Wright's program, that's what happened. About $85,000 was written off in total.
Latham stressed that the $85,000 would've never been redeemed. Jacobson agreed.
"It was good to go through this process in that we don't have to go out and remove the snow, mow the grass (on the abandoned properties) or deal with those types of issues any more," Jacobson said. "This makes it much cleaner and it gets the properties paying taxes much sooner. And if we get a $1,000 in taxes that's a $1,000 more than we had before."
Earlier this month, Wright appeared again before the county board of supervisors, this time to report the results of her work.
In the end, the county successfully deeded 36 properties, 34 are back on the tax rolls, some for the first time in three decades. The total cost of Wright's program was $36,441, including the initial $20,000 investment. The properties sold netted $37,165.
And Roppe really does own her garden now. She bought the property upon which it was planted for $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.