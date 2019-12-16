At a regularly scheduled MaxYield meeting in December, the company's board of directors approved a multi-million dollar expansion project at its Klemme location.
According to a news release, the $4.5 million project is expected to be completed and ready to use by the 2020 harvest.
In that same statement, MaxYield CEO Keith Heim shared that bid-letting for the project will begin in the next few weeks and laid out plans for the expansion.
"The project will include a 105-foot diameter grain storage bin with approximate capacity of 750,000 bushels. It will also include a 4,000-bushel-per-hour grain dryer, wet corn holding capacity, overhead truck load-out capability and all the infrastructure needed to complete the project."
A big reason for the expansion is that the facility was damaged by storms in September to a degree that Heim said it wouldn't have been feasible to operate the location beyond 2019 without "significant upgrades."
Heim went on to say that he thinks the work will ultimately be a benefit for the company as well as partners in the area.
"This is an excellent upgrade for our Klemme area clients and we are excited to get started on the project this spring."
