Moorman Clothiers announces hire of Madison Finstead

Madison Finstad joined Moorman Clothiers in Mason City in December.

Moorman Clothiers has announced the hiring of North Iowa native Madison Finstad.

Finstad is from Clear Lake, Iowa, and recently graduated from Iowa State University.

She majored in apparel, merchandising, and design and was a part of the student run fashion show. Finstad interned at Moorman's during the summer of 2020, and joined the upscale apparel retailer full-time in December, after her graduation.

Finstad is heading up the tuxedo department and sales throughout the store as well as social media.

Moorman Clothiers has locations in Mason City and Ames.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

