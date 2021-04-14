Mitchell County hospital denies claims made by former doctor in lawsuit

Denied.

That sums up the answer Mitchell County Regional Health Center, its CEO Shelly Russell and MercyOne have for former employee Dr. Mark Haganman, who filed a wrongful termination suit in Mitchell County District Court against the three after being fired last November.

In their 24-page answer to Haganman, filed on Wednesday, attorneys for the three defendants hit the copy-and-paste function repeatedly, denying paragraph by paragraph the allegations Haganman made that the doctor claims led to his firing.

The attorneys ask the court to dismiss the claims against them and to award them any costs and further relief the court deems appropriate.

Haganman's suit, filed in early March, alleges that he collaborated with Osage community leaders to develop a plan to safely test and evaluate possible COVID-19 patients, which was to be paid for through Haganman's philanthropy, according to court documents.

CEO Russell and another doctor, Benson Hargens, opposed the plan and implemented one of their own that, according to the suit, violated state laws and public health directives.

When Haganman raised concerns about Russell's and Hargens' plan, the suit says, he was fired on Nov. 3, 2020.