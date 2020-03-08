Mitchell business owners excited about broadband access

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If it weren’t for the USDA grant, there might not have been any other way to get broadband internet to Mitchell because the population isn’t big enough to make it viable for investors, Byrnes said.

Two years ago, OMU built a fiber trunk line from Lyle, Minnesota, to Osage to add more internet bandwidth.

The line ran through the town of Mitchell, and OMU placed an underground vault there to make future broadband expansion to the area possible if funding could be found.

Now that funds are available, Byrnes anticipates the expansion will be complete by late summer.

One of the Mitchell businesses that will benefit from having a high-speed internet connection is The Old County Seat Bar and Grill.

Jennifer Blunt, who co-owns the restaurant and tavern with her mother, Kim Pedersen, said their internet currently goes down about twice a week.

The business needs the internet for its credit card machines.

It’s also impossible to do the cash close at the end of the night without an online connection, according to Blunt. If the outage were to last longer than 48 hours, all the credit card information would be lost.