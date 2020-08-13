Mike Naig: Iowa will 'spring forward' from chaotic 2020

"There are still more pigs on farms in Iowa than there normally would be," Naig said.

And not just pigs.

Naig also said during the event that consumer demand for the state's massive supply of liquid eggs fell enough that some producers had to discard their product before it was ever sold or consumed. Similar cases occurred with milk but Naig asserted that such food waste wasn't dramatic.

Despite such struggles, Naig assured those in attendance that he was still optimistic about the place that the state is in. He said that what was crucial was to not simply seek a reversion to the past mean but to go for more.

"As we think about what happens next, as we think about recovery, the premise here is not that we’re going to try to get back to where we were, we’re going to spring forward," he said. "We are still Iowa and we are still a strong agriculture state. It’s a good thing to be coming at recovery from a position of strength rather than just trying to hang on."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

