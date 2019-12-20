Mid-Iowa Cooperative, GROWMARK form partnership

Mid-Iowa Cooperative has entered a new partnership with GROWMARK’s two Iowa retail companies to help co-op members access the latest agronomy and energy products and services, while providing greater access to grain end-user markets.

As part of the partnership, GROWMARK’s operating company, New Century FS, will take over and operate Mid-Iowa’s agronomic and energy supply businesses. Mid-Iowa will collaborate with GROWMARK’s operating company, AgVantage FS, to optimize their grain assets, in conjunction with Mid Iowa’s extensive grain footprint.

The two companies plan to close the transaction before the end of December 2019.

Mid-Iowa was formed in 1996 with the merger of Beaman Cooperative and Conrad Cooperative. Since then, company has expanded to 14 locations and continues to expand, including the construction of a new grain elevator north of Grundy Center.

Based in Bloomington, Illinois, GROWMARK was founded by FS cooperatives in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin to act as a central resource for agronomic and fuel inputs.

