Metalcraft turns 70

"That was about the time the barcode became a very important piece of technology," Doerfler said. "I became enamored with Metalcraft because it was a very well-run and well-managed company at the time … To me, Metalcraft became my favorite product line to sell."

When Doerfler did officially join the company, it was as sales manager. From there, he moved up to vice president of marketing and sales and, eventually, president and CEO.

The way Doerfler sees it, Metalcraft's success hasn't been creating any one product or perfecting some method but consistent tinkering. A steady push forward.

"The biggest success we’ve had to maintain 70 years goes to the innovative spirit that we’ve had really starting in the early 80s," Doerfler acknowledged.

At that time, the innovation was based around barcodes. In the 2000s, it became "radio-frequency identification," which allows people to read digital data stored on labels via radio waves. Where more traditional barcodes need to be in the line of sight, so-called "RFID" could be read from much farther away. Metalcraft rolled out its initial RFID product in 2005 and has been building on it since.