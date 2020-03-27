Metalcraft, Stellar pivot to help produce medical equipment

Two North Iowa businesses have temporarily expanded their product list to help fulfill a need for plastic medical facemasks.

Metalcraft's Chief Operating Officer Kyle Bermel said the company was just one of many looking for ways to help where it could during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The property identification company's leaders looked at its 3D printer, which it uses to create prototypes of its RFID tags, and its benchtop laser cutter and wheels began to turn.

How could these tools, on pause during a slowdown, be used to benefit Iowa's medical community?

Turns out, Bermel said, the 3D printer is well suited to "print" the foam halos that go around health care workers' heads and upon which a plastic shield is mounted. The bench laser-cutter can make various-sized plastic shields.

So both are humming along now, knocking out a low volume of halos and shields for local medical facilities, Bermel said.

And Metalcraft acquired a local partner of sorts in its effort. Garner-based Stellar Industries President Dave Zrostlik heard and read the stories about other companies' efforts, including Metalcraft's, which caused him to ask the same question: What can we do?