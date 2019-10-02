Metalcraft in Mason City is expanding its leadership.
Vice President of Technology & Innovation Kyle Bermel will become the ID tag company's chief operating officer. Bermel joined Metalcraft as an RFID engineer in 2012. All operations – sales, marketing, manufacturing and engineering – report to Bermel, including two new positions – vice president of marketing & customer experience and vice president of sales & business development.
Bermel reports directly to President and CEO Steve Doerfler.
“We felt strongly this position needed to be created to keep the company growing and successful,” said Doerfler. “These changes will serve us extremely well now and into the future.”
As vice president of marketing & customer experience, Julia Deets continues her nearly 20 years of responsibility for Metalcraft’s marketing and sales support.
Jared Doerfler was named vice president of sales & business development after joining Metalcraft in 2017 as business development director, a role that followed years in medical device sales. He will lead the territory specialists, manufacturers’ representatives and inside sales.
Since 1950, Metalcraft has designed, engineered and manufactured custom RFID and barcode tags and labels for almost any tagging need, especially asset tracking, access control and OEM applications. Metalcraft also provides RFID prototyping and pilot projects. Visit www.idplate.com for more information.
