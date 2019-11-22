Mason City-based Metalcraft has launched a new subsidiary.
ARK Business Systems will be focused on radio frequency-ID tracking solutions for small businesses.
RFID technology is frequently used in car keys, employee identification, medical history/billing, highway toll tags and security access cards.
“We see a market need not served by our industry today, and ARK Business Systems aims to deliver solutions that are ideal for these smaller, underserved organizations and those dipping into RFID tracking for the first time.”
You have free articles remaining.
Julia Deets, Metalcraft’s vice president of marketing and customer experience, directs ARK Business Systems with General Manager Tyler Johnson. Johnson’s five years of revenue growth as a Metalcraft territory specialist for the upper Midwest and Canada positioned him to lead the new subsidiary.
Deets continues her nearly 20 years of responsibility for Metalcraft’s marketing and sales support, working with manufacturers' reps, integrators and other partners.
ARK Business Systems’ work to date includes its first stand alone tracking software, Grey Trunk RFID.
Since 1950, Metalcraft has provided property identification solutions. Metalcraft designs, engineers and manufactures custom RFID and barcode tags and labels for almost any tagging need, especially asset tracking, access control and OEM applications. Metalcraft also provides a wide range of services including RFID prototyping and pilot projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.