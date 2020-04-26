MercyOne part of national study on treatment of COVID-19

Not every treatment explored to combat COVID-19 is new.
In fact, one underway at MercyOne North Iowa and countless other hospitals all over the nation has been around for more than 100 years.
A study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases concluded that the use of convalescent plasma as a transfusion may have reduced the number of people who died from the "Spanish" Flu in 1918 by 20 percent.
More recently, the World Health Organization recommended the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for Ebola.
That's what was on the minds of Drs. Peter L. Larsen, research administrator, Office of Academic Affairs; and Nicholas D. Germano, chief resident, Internal Medicine at MercyOne months ago.
WHAT IS CONVALESCENT PLASMA?
People who recover from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that can successfully fight the virus.
Taking a page from history, a theory is born: What if doctors could take plasma - the liquid portion of blood – from people who've already recovered (and test negative) from COVID-19 and give it to people sick with the illness?
Larsen and Germano said part of MercyOne's mission is to research and develop new treatments. They and their colleagues all over the world were already considering convalescent plasma when the federal government came along and helped organize a large-scale national trial with Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, as the central regulatory authority.
"While we were considering the availability and use of convalescent plasma at MercyOne, the information on the national trial was released, and we responded immediately on the first day so that we could one of the first sites enrolled," the two doctors said in an email response to Globe Gazette questions.
Many other institutions followed suit. All told 1,978 sites and 3,251 physicians have signed onto the trial, according to Mayo Clinic.
ENTER LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER
MercyOne and many other hospital systems in Iowa and the Midwest use LifeServe Blood Center as their blood product supplier.
Some of you may remember heading to your nearby blood center to donate plasma to help with spending money in college.
This isn't that. That plasma is used to develop other treatments and drug therapies. COVID-19 volunteers are not compensated. LifeServe has created a specific, involved process to ensure safety of the donor and the recipient, according to Danielle West, LifeServe's director of public relations and marketing.
Obviously, you need to have fully recovered from COVID-19 to qualify as a donor. But that's not all. Your physician, if they are participating in the trial, should have mentioned it and provided a referral. LifeServe is also independently contacting recovered patients to test them.
And just like with blood, the type must match between donor and recipient, and it's different than with a blood transfusion.
But once it is obtained, the plasma can be directly transfused into the ill patient.
Because of that, the plasma LifeServe has collected has been flying off the shelves, West said.
Last week, LifeServe had between three and five come in to donate. Ten more were in the midst of screening, West said. On April 15, the first recipient in Iowa received a transfusion at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The transfusions are reserved for the most critically ill patients.
There has been no public release from UnityPoint Health, which owns Iowa Methodist, on the status of the patient.
MOVING FORWARD
Two people in Cerro Gordo County who are recovering from COVID-19 and who wish to remain anonymous said they planned to get screened to donate their plasma. According to Mayo Clinic, 1,726 people nationwide have received a convalescent plasma treatment, but the results have not been released.
Larsen said MercyOne has not yet had any patients who were appropriate for the plasma treatment.
"Thus far, in North Iowa, we have had relatively few COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, and have been proud that our regional patient population has gone the extra mile to respect the social distancing measures," he wrote in his email. "Much of the work we have done around this trial has been preparatory so that when the need arises, we are ready to move quickly to ensure timely treatment for our patients."
There are diseases that have been effectively treated with convalescent plasma in the past and some where it has not been shown to be effective.
"The challenge is that with the novel coronavirus, we don't know," Germano said. "At MercyOne North Iowa we are trying to position our physicians to have options (both evidence based standard of care along with experimental options) in the treatment of COVID-19 based on their experience, training, and clinical judgment."
And Larsen hopes anyone who does recover from COVID-19 will consider participating in the trial.
"As people become ill with COVID-19 and recover we want to encourage them to learn about this study and if they are interested, consider donating their plasma," he said. "It is important that we, as a community, support our local blood supplier, LifeServe, and consider donating, as appropriate."
LifeServe can be reached at https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or 800-287-4903.
