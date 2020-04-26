MercyOne part of national study on treatment of COVID-19

And just like with blood, the type must match between donor and recipient, and it's different than with a blood transfusion.

But once it is obtained, the plasma can be directly transfused into the ill patient.

Because of that, the plasma LifeServe has collected has been flying off the shelves, West said.

Last week, LifeServe had between three and five come in to donate. Ten more were in the midst of screening, West said. On April 15, the first recipient in Iowa received a transfusion at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The transfusions are reserved for the most critically ill patients.

There has been no public release from UnityPoint Health, which owns Iowa Methodist, on the status of the patient.

MOVING FORWARD

Two people in Cerro Gordo County who are recovering from COVID-19 and who wish to remain anonymous said they planned to get screened to donate their plasma. According to Mayo Clinic, 1,726 people nationwide have received a convalescent plasma treatment, but the results have not been released.

Larsen said MercyOne has not yet had any patients who were appropriate for the plasma treatment.