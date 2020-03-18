MercyOne opens COVID-19 testing site at North Iowa Event Center

MercyOne North Iowa has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the North Iowa Event Center.

"Due to a limited number of test kits available, we are only testing people who meet specific criteria from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Phone screens are required prior to coming to the mobile testing site," said Dr. Teresa Mock, senior vice president MercyOne Medical Group North Iowa."We are implementing a mobile testing location to keep possible positive cases away from other sick people. If you’re having mild symptoms, please self-isolate and recover at home regardless if it’s for a cold, flu or COVID-19. Data shows 80% of cases are considered mild."

The drive-through clinic is only available to those who have been screened and referred. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The hours and days of operation may be adjusted to reflect need.

MercyOne North Iowa advises against going to the Emergency Department if you have symptoms of illness. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call the COVID-19 call center at 641-494-3543, 641-494-3546 or 641-494-3547. The nurse will instruct you on the best next steps for your care and whether you qualify for testing, based on your symptoms.