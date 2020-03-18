MercyOne opens COVID-19 testing site at North Iowa Event Center

MercyOne North Iowa has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the North Iowa Event Center.
"Due to a limited number of test kits available, we are only testing people who meet specific criteria from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Phone screens are required prior to coming to the mobile testing site," said Dr. Teresa Mock, senior vice president MercyOne Medical Group North Iowa."We are implementing a mobile testing location to keep possible positive cases away from other sick people. If you’re having mild symptoms, please self-isolate and recover at home regardless if it’s for a cold, flu or COVID-19. Data shows 80% of cases are considered mild."
The drive-through clinic is only available to those who have been screened and referred. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The hours and days of operation may be adjusted to reflect need.
MercyOne North Iowa advises against going to the Emergency Department if you have symptoms of illness. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call the COVID-19 call center at 641-494-3543, 641-494-3546 or 641-494-3547. The nurse will instruct you on the best next steps for your care and whether you qualify for testing, based on your symptoms.
COVID-19 testing will not be performed in the MercyOne North Iowa Emergency Department. Unless you are emergently ill, please stay at your home and call the COVID-19 call center to evaluate your need for testing. On weekends or after 4:30 p.m. call MercyOne Family Healthline at 641-428-7777.
Wednesday's COVID-19 updates: New reported cases, food banks, community aid and more
The updates keep rolling in.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
According to IDPH, there were six cases reported Tuesday, three from Johnson County, the others from Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas counties.
Good Shepherd staffers found a creative way for their residents to communicate with their loved ones.
Sen. Joni Ernst is calling for swift congressional action to help people cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents President Mike Richards declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like a handful of other stores to recently do so, Hy-Vee has made changes to store hours to accommodate populations vulnerable to illness — which will take effect tomorrow.
The North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series staff have announced the postponement of all events taking place a…
Volunteer groups such as Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and Community Kitchen have to make alterations to their routines as demands shift.
Scott County has a positive test for COVID-19, but the patient doesn't live in the Quad-Cities, Health Department Director Edward Rivers said …
Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email editor@mcpress.com.
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the new coronavirus leaving many people at least temporarily out of work, food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand, even as older volunteers have been told to stay home and calls for social distancing have complicated efforts to package and distribute food.
It's a trying time for local restaurants. Here are the local restaurants offering carryout and delivery services, as well as those that have temporarily closed.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed an $8.3 billion measure Thursday to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response to the virus, whose rapid spread is threatening to upend everyday life in the U.S. and across the globe.