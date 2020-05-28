MercyOne North Iowa's federal relief money won't cover its COVID-19 losses

Administrators at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, like those at other hospitals, spent the first part of 2020 rearranging staff to deal with COVID-19. Leaders balanced demands created by the need to address a pending surge in virus cases while income-producing non-emergency surgeries and many clinical appointments were canceled.

In April, the medical center issued a statement saying that its leaders had taken salary cuts, and that furloughs were under consideration.

MercyOne North Iowa spokesperson Stephanie Duckert said in an email that the medical center has received $20.8 million from the federal CARES Act.

She noted that the sum won't cover the hospital's total losses, which "extend beyond that of the direct costs related to shifting our focus entirely to preparing for COVID-19.

"Having to reduce volumes for non-urgent procedures and elective services during this time has had a much greater financial impact than what is covered by these funds," Duckert wrote.

MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader said he expects the financial impacts of COVID-19 will continue for some time.