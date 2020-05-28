MercyOne North Iowa's federal relief money won't cover its COVID-19 losses

Iowa hospitals received $190.3 million in CARES Act relief fund payments in April and were expecting as much as $360 million more in a second round of federal relief aid underway now, interviews and documents shared with IowaWatch and the Globe Gazette show.
The cash helps, especially at small, rural access care hospitals of 25 or fewer beds that have been stretched thin during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital and industry leaders said. But it won’t bring them to the break-even point, even as the hospitals have resumed a major source of their income with non-emergency and clinical procedure.
Kirk Norris, CEO and president of the Iowa Hospital Association, said modeling his association has done shows that Iowa hospitals could lose as much as $1 billion by the end of June or beginning of July because of the virus. The relief dollars from the CARES Act would make up only half the loss.
“We have a pretty good handle on what happened in March and, basically, half of their revenues evaporated,” Norris said. April wasn’t much better because state restrictions ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds in much of March, all of April and the first part of May prohibited the hospitals from offering non-emergency surgeries and radiology procedures or other clinical visits.
Ideally, hospitals would have enough money in reserve to handle an emergency-driven, dramatic shift in business, a nationally recognized rural health researcher at the University of Iowa College of Public Health said. “On a temporary basis, which is what we hope, you have cash reserve, you have lines of credit,” said Keith Mueller, Gerhard Hartman professor and head of Health Management and Policy.
Most small rural hospitals, however, would not have as much cash on hand as larger ones, nor a strong line of credit, Mueller said. “You don’t have the same profile financially as some of the larger institutions,” he said.
Adding to the problem: Hospital administrators have not been able to predict when revenue will pick up again. Mueller said hospitals have been buying time to see how much federal assistance helps. But assistance isn’t covering all of the expenses, especially for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, he said.
The largest total Health and Human Services payouts from two programs — the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act — as of May 13 were a little more than $34.7 million to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, HHS data show. Catholic Health Initiatives, in Des Moines and other locations in western Iowa, was next at $13.8 million. UnityPoint Health-Iowa Lutheran Hospital, in Des Moines, was next at $13.2 million, the data showed.
CARES Act payouts were based on annualized patient revenue, thus the largest payments went to Iowa’s largest hospitals. Hospitals have collected $362.7 million of the $383.3 million distributed so far for Iowa’s rural hospitals, clinics and community health centers, the IowaWatch review of disbursements showed.
MERCYONE NORTH IOWA
Administrators at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, like those at other hospitals, spent the first part of 2020 rearranging staff to deal with COVID-19. Leaders balanced demands created by the need to address a pending surge in virus cases while income-producing non-emergency surgeries and many clinical appointments were canceled.
In April, the medical center issued a statement saying that its leaders had taken salary cuts, and that furloughs were under consideration.
MercyOne North Iowa spokesperson Stephanie Duckert said in an email that the medical center has received $20.8 million from the federal CARES Act.
She noted that the sum won't cover the hospital's total losses, which "extend beyond that of the direct costs related to shifting our focus entirely to preparing for COVID-19.
"Having to reduce volumes for non-urgent procedures and elective services during this time has had a much greater financial impact than what is covered by these funds," Duckert wrote.
MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader said he expects the financial impacts of COVID-19 will continue for some time.
"Our teams continue to prepare to treat those with COVID-19 while simultaneously meeting the care needs of all others we are privileged to serve," Schlader wrote in an email. "And while we are hopeful the worst of COVID is behind us, our teams will be implementing several measures to ensure the safest care environment for our patients and colleagues as we gradually resume non-urgent health care services. This gradual services expansion may extend the financial impact for our hospital but we believe it is the best approach to ensure safety."
The American Hospital Directory data show 23 Iowa hospitals reporting losses of more than $1 million for their last audited reporting period - before the COVID-19 impact. Patient billings are down but non-patient revenue keeps the spending deficit from being worse. Non-patient revenue comes from people using a hospital service, such getting a lab report about a specimen delivered to the hospital instead of being taken there.
MercyOne North Iowa reported net income of $26 million on $1.17 billion in total revenue (patient and non-patient) for the period ending June 2019, the latest for which free data from the American Hospital Directory was available.
This story is part of a collaboration of Institute for Nonprofit News members examining the effect of COVID-19 on rural health care. Partners are Carolina Public Press, IowaWatch, Side Effects Media, Wisconsin Watch and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting. IowaWatch reporting in this project was made possible by support from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems. Read the collaboration’s work here: Slammed: Rural health care and COVID-19.
