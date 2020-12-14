 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MercyOne North Iowa shares COVID-19 vaccine plans for its workers
0 comments
alert top story

MercyOne North Iowa shares COVID-19 vaccine plans for its workers

{{featured_button_text}}
MercyOne hospital in Mason City

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Photo3

Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives a volunteer an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway July 27 in Binghamton, N.Y. A new poll released Wednesday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines.

By early next week, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is expecting to have shipments of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. And with that, the hospital system is rolling out its plans for vaccinating its workers. 

According to a press release sent by MercyOne, the health center is working with its partners at the public health departments from surrounding counties to get vaccines to those colleagues as quickly as possible. Public Health has asked that MercyOne to take care of vaccinating its health care workers and those initial batches of vaccine are going to MercyOne for that purpose. 

The release acknowledged that, at the start, vaccine locations will initially be limited to those selected by their state governing body. The vaccine will first be given to health care workers and residents of senior care facilities who wish to be immunized which is a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (CDC ACIP).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"From there, we are determining the most efficient ways to distribute the vaccine to the community based on CDC ACIP prioritization and vaccine supply made available to us," the press release stated.

After that initial round, the press release laid out that high-risk populations, including older adults and people with underlying health conditions, will also receive the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available.

As of Monday morning, Cerro Gordo County has had over 4,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,176 total active cases and 49 deaths in the county with the virus. So while the vaccine is coming, the virus is still a reality in the community and doesn't show signs of yet trending downward.

Jared McNett's five memorable stories from 2020

What's the deal with the Rockwell phone booth?
What's the deal with the Rockwell phone booth?
Mason City Senior Activity Center has longstanding dance tradition
Mason City Senior Activity Center has longstanding dance tradition
Without help, historic Charles City rail depot could be lost
Without help, historic Charles City rail depot could be lost
Mason City's lone North End Mexican restaurant likes to keep it local
Mason City's lone North End Mexican restaurant likes to keep it local
UPDATE: Swea City family's rough road may be coming to an end
UPDATE: Swea City family's rough road may be coming to an end

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News