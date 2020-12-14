MercyOne North Iowa shares COVID-19 vaccine plans for its workers

By early next week, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is expecting to have shipments of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. And with that, the hospital system is rolling out its plans for vaccinating its workers.
According to a press release sent by MercyOne, the health center is working with its partners at the public health departments from surrounding counties to get vaccines to those colleagues as quickly as possible. Public Health has asked that MercyOne to take care of vaccinating its health care workers and those initial batches of vaccine are going to MercyOne for that purpose.
The release acknowledged that, at the start, vaccine locations will initially be limited to those selected by their state governing body. The vaccine will first be given to health care workers and residents of senior care facilities who wish to be immunized which is a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (CDC ACIP).
"From there, we are determining the most efficient ways to distribute the vaccine to the community based on CDC ACIP prioritization and vaccine supply made available to us," the press release stated.
After that initial round, the press release laid out that high-risk populations, including older adults and people with underlying health conditions, will also receive the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available.
As of Monday morning, Cerro Gordo County has had over 4,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,176 total active cases and 49 deaths in the county with the virus. So while the vaccine is coming, the virus is still a reality in the community and doesn't show signs of yet trending downward.
