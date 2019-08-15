{{featured_button_text}}

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Anas Khateeb to the MercyOne North Iowa Pulmonary Care team.

Dr. Khateeb is board-certified in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine, receiving his medical degree from University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He completed an internal medicine residency at New York Medical College in New Jersey. Following his residency, Dr. Khateeb completed a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at New York Medical College at Saint Joseph Healthcare System in New Jersey.

Dr. Khateeb’s clinical focus is on the treatment of lung and breathing issues ranging from asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to sleep apnea and lung cancer.

Khateeb Anas

Khateeb Anas 

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Khateeb or another member of MercyOne North Iowa Pulmonary Care Team, contact Internal Medicine at 641-428-6999.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping individuals live healthy lives.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments