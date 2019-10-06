{{featured_button_text}}

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Dermatology Care and Cancer Center teams will offer free skin cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The screenings will take place at MercyOne North Iowa Dermatology Care located at 1421 4th St. SW in Mason City.

Reservations are encouraged since space is limited, but walk-ins also accepted. To schedule an appointment, contact 641-428-6367 by Oct. 8.

