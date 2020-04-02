MercyOne North Iowa looking for more protective equipment

Winnebago is explicitly manufacturing medical masks at the company’s Stitchcraft facility to get to MercyOne North Iowa. That facility already specializes in sewing items such as pillows, shades and bedspreads so it's a somewhat seamless transition for Winnebago to make.

"As the health crisis has evolved, we have focused our efforts on determining how we can best use our company’s resources to provide support in overall relief efforts and specifically efforts that positively impact our local communities," Vice President of Operations Chris West said. It's initial production run was for about 6,000 masks.

While Winnebago is sewing up a solution, Metalcraft and Stellar have been been printing one.

According to Metalcraft's Chief Operating Officer Kyle Bermel, the company is using its 3D printing technology to "print" the foam halos that go around health care workers' heads. With use of a laser-cutter, Metalcraft is capable of make various-sized plastic shields for the halos. A process that the Garner-based Stellar has been helping them with.

The way it works is that Stellar is making its own as well and then getting them to Metalcraft to be sent wherever they're most needed locally. On top of that, Metalcraft is also investing in dies that it can use to make up to tens of thousands of plastic masks a day.