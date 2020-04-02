MercyOne North Iowa looking for more protective equipment

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to creep upward in Iowa, 614 as of Thursday, healthcare providers across the state are working to keep as many essential items in stock as they can.
Here in North Iowa, MercyOne announced early Thursday afternoon that it is now seeking donations of factory-made, new, in the package, personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, gowns and face shields.
That's according to MercyOne North Iowa Marketing Specialist Angie Anstine who wrote that anyone able to donate such equipment should email question@mercyhealth.com.
In recent days, area companies such as Winnebago, Metalcraft and Stellar have pivoted to making certain medical equipment to help fill in gaps.
Winnebago is explicitly manufacturing medical masks at the company’s Stitchcraft facility to get to MercyOne North Iowa. That facility already specializes in sewing items such as pillows, shades and bedspreads so it's a somewhat seamless transition for Winnebago to make.
"As the health crisis has evolved, we have focused our efforts on determining how we can best use our company’s resources to provide support in overall relief efforts and specifically efforts that positively impact our local communities," Vice President of Operations Chris West said. It's initial production run was for about 6,000 masks.
While Winnebago is sewing up a solution, Metalcraft and Stellar have been been printing one.
According to Metalcraft's Chief Operating Officer Kyle Bermel, the company is using its 3D printing technology to "print" the foam halos that go around health care workers' heads. With use of a laser-cutter, Metalcraft is capable of make various-sized plastic shields for the halos. A process that the Garner-based Stellar has been helping them with.
The way it works is that Stellar is making its own as well and then getting them to Metalcraft to be sent wherever they're most needed locally. On top of that, Metalcraft is also investing in dies that it can use to make up to tens of thousands of plastic masks a day.
"We're just trying to help out where we can," Bermel said of his company's plans.
Though confirmed case numbers in the North Iowa region are still low, that help could be needed anytime soon. Masks can be left in a drop box located inside the main door at McAuley Hall, to the west of the hospital on South Taylor Avenue in Mason City. Iowa Department of Health guidelines for such masks can be found in article named "Guidance for Iowans to sew homemade masks for healthcare providers" on the IDPH website.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
